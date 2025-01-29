(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Education and Market

The surge in demand for & remote learning tools and favorable initiatives & corporate funding to promote smart education drive the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at 18.4% CAGR The Smart Education and Learning Market Share Reach USD 1.4 Trillion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global smart education and learning market was valued at $260 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 267 Pages) at:The surge in demand for online & remote learning tools and favorable government initiatives & corporate funding to promote smart education drive the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in the need for interactive and personalized learning environment fuels the growth of the smart education and learning market. However, a lack of digital literacy and skills and data privacy and security concerns limits the growth of this market. Conversely, the rise in the implementation of AR and VR technology in the education sector is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.The global smart education and learning market is segmented into component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. On the basis of learning mode, it is categorized into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, and collaborative learning. By end user, it is divided into academics and corporate. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on the component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global smart education and learning market revenue, owing to an increase in the need for personalized learning, enhanced accessibility, and delivering interactive and engaging content. However, the same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2032.Based on learning mode, the blended learning segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global smart education and learning market revenue, owing to, the rise in demand for cost-effective solutions in educational institutions to provide optimized resources. However, the adaptive learning segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2032, due to the increasing adoption of adaptive learning systems to heighten the need for personalized learning experiences.Based on end users, the academics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global smart education and learning market revenue, due to numerous beneficial factors, including flexibility and accessibility. However, the corporate segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for the connectivity of learning infrastructure in the corporate sector with effective tools and platforms for employee training and development.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global smart education and learning market revenue, due to high demand for high-quality mobile services, extensive availability of fiber, and rise in penetration of the advanced technology across the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for quality education and skills development, coupled with the rapid expansion of internet connectivity and mobile device adoption.Key players profiled in industry include Cognex Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, and International Business Machines Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (267 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsCOVID-19 Scenario● The smart education and learning market had witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the increased demand for online learning solutions. Educational institutions, governments, and private investors allocated significant funds towards developing and expanding smart education infrastructure. There was a significant rise in investments in technology, software platforms, content creation, and digital learning resources.● Moreover, education technology companies were often seen to deploy technologies such as process automation and hybrid learning models to provide improved efficiency and reduce maintenance expenses during the outburst of the COVID-19 crisis.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. 