(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Smart Jewelry Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By Age Group, By Distribution Channels, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury smart jewelry market size is expected to reach USD 429.97 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.9% from 2025 to 2030 Factors such as the increasing demand for multifunctional and aesthetically appealing jewelry and the growing adoption of wearable technology fuel the market growth. Smart jewelry, equipped with advanced features such as personalized communication, notifications, and fitness tracking, is gaining popularity among consumers. In addition, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the rising focus on wellness and health are expected further to propel the market's growth over the forecast period.



The growing focus on fitness and personal health is one major factor in the increase in the popularity of smart rings. Consumers increasingly prioritize their health, seeking devices that track essential health metrics such as physical activity levels, sleep patterns, and heart rate. Smart jewelry offers sophisticated biometric monitoring features, making it a vital tool for fitness and health enthusiasts. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates continuous health monitoring.

Demand for fitness and wellness items would increase owing to the rising popularity of these gadgets among professional and amateur athletes. Moreover, the industry is expected to profit from rising public awareness regarding the advantages of wearable electronics, rising disposable incomes, and expanding smartphone penetration. The R&D efforts of several market participants further aid the growth opportunities. For example, market players such as Bellabeat Inc., RINGLY, and invisaWear offer smart jewelry products.

Market players implement strategic initiatives, such as expanding their distribution networks, product development and launches, and global footprint through partnerships and subsidiaries. Moreover, companies are investing in advanced technologies to enhance the functionality and accuracy of their products. For instance, in July 2024, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Ring, a novel and innovative wearable device. It uses tiny sensors to track various health metrics. The company launched this smart ring at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Report Highlights

Based on application, in 2024, the fitness tracking segment dominated the luxury smart jewelry market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.5%. The growing focus on health among the population is driving the demand for physical activities.

Based on product, in 2024, the smart rings segment dominated the luxury smart jewelry market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.6%.

Based on age group, in 2024, the adult segment dominated the luxury smart jewelry market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.7%. The willingness of adults to invest in high-quality, luxury products that enhance their lifestyle is accelerating segmental growth.

Based on distribution channels, in 2024, the online segment dominated the luxury smart jewelry market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.3%. The growing preference for e-commerce among consumers is driving market expansion. North America luxury smart jewelry market dominated in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.3%. High disposable incomes and a growing consumer focus on health and wellness are driving regional market expansion. Luxury Smart Jewelry Competitive Landscape

Oura Health Oy.

RINGLY

Samsung

Motiv, Inc.

Boat Zepp Health Corporation, Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $153.58 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $429.97 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Luxury Smart Jewelry: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Timeline Analysis

3.6. Case Study Analysis

Chapter 4. Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Luxury Smart Jewelry Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Smart Rings

4.6. Smart bracelets

4.7. Smart necklaces

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Luxury Smart Jewelry Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Fitness tracking

5.6. Heart rate monitoring

5.7. Sleep tracking

5.8. Stress and mood tracking

5.9. Others

Chapter 6. Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Segment Analysis, By Age Group, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Age Group Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Luxury Smart Jewelry Market, by Age Group, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Pediatric

6.6. Adult

6.7. Geriatric

Chapter 7. Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Segment Analysis, By Distribution Channels, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. Distribution Channels Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Luxury Smart Jewelry Market, by Distribution Channels, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Online

7.6. Offline

Chapter 8. Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Luxury Smart Jewelry Market Share by Region, 2023 & 2030

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Financial performance

9.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Luxury Smart Jewelry Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900