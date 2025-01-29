DR. KATHERINE CWIKLINSKI SELECTED FOR IAOTP's TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski, Doctor of Physical Therapy for Paragon Physical Therapy, was recently selected to be featured in the 2nd Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski has proven herself to be an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The 1st edition became an international bestseller in Australia, the UK, Canada, and the United States. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the field, Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski has established herself as a leading expert in her profession. A dynamic and results-driven leader, Dr. Cwiklinski specializes in a wide range of areas, including orthopedic and sports physical therapy, joint replacement rehabilitation, stroke recovery, and post-surgical rehabilitation. She utilizes manual therapy techniques to effectively treat shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, and spine conditions. Additionally, Dr. Cwiklinski is a certified Ergonomic Assessment Expert through the Back School of Atlanta, offering comprehensive ergonomic assessments to help businesses create safe and comfortable work environments. She is also trained in LSVT-BIG, a specialized therapy program for individuals with Parkinson's disease, further enhancing her diverse skill set and commitment to patient care.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Cwiklinski graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) in 2005 (currently named Rutgers University)Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Cwiklinski has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski was awarded Top Doctor of the Year in Physical Therapy, featured on the iconic Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, and awarded Empowered Woman of the Year. Last year, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, had a chapter dedicated to her in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication, was awarded Top Doctor of Physical Therapy of the Decade, and was prominently featured on the Nashville Billboard. Dr. Cwiklinski will receive recognition for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Cwiklinski emphasizes the importance of networking, which is essential for gaining patient referrals. She stays current on PT news by attending conferences and submitting articles to the APTA's journal. She aspires to expand her practice, create a second location, and serve as a guide to other aspiring professionals as she looks to the future.Looking back, Dr. Katherine attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video here:For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

