Gerstman PLLC Launches: A Trailblazing Law Firm Specializing In Commercial Leasing And Regulatory Advocacy

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent NYC lobbyist and attorney Brad Gerstman has announced the formation of a groundbreaking law firm uniquely specializing in commercial leasing and relations. This first-of-its-kind firm brings together top-tier talent with deep expertise in both fields to address a critical gap in the market.

Brad Gerstman, a seasoned legal and political power player, has assembled a team of best-in-class lawyers to deliver exceptional service in two highly specialized areas: streamlined commercial leasing and strategic regulatory advocacy . By combining these complementary practices, Gerstman PLLC provides clients with unmatched legal support to navigate NYC's complex commercial real estate and regulatory landscapes.

"Our firm is built on the idea of delivering focused, expert services in two key areas that drive New York City's vibrant economy," said Brad Gerstman, Managing Partner. "We aim to simplify the leasing process while ensuring clients are well-positioned in an evolving regulatory environment."

With this innovative approach, Gerstman PLLC is poised to redefine how law firms support New York City's commercial real estate market and navigate the intricate intersection of business and government.

