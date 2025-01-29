DALBAR Awards Firms Delivering Outstanding Financial Professional Support
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, the leading auditor of customer service within the financial services industry, is excited to announce the distinguished recipients of the 2024 DALBAR Financial Intermediary Service Award . This prestigious accolade honors those who have demonstrated exceptional customer service support to financial professionals. The awardees this year are:
DWS
Goldman Sachs
Park Avenue Securities
This year's recipients have demonstrated exceptional innovation in customer care, successfully navigating the evolving demands of digital transformation while maintaining personal connections with financial professionals. Award winners were selected through an impartial and demanding audit utilizing DALBAR's cutting-edge measurement techniques and technology.
For over 48 years, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. Specializing in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors and financial professionals, DALBAR provides actionable insights to help firms enhance their products, services, and communications. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality in the financial services community.
