American Cancer Fund Acknowledges February As Cancer Prevention Month With The #Kissingoffcancer® Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This unique campaign not only honors love but also raises awareness and funds for essential cancer research and patient support services. By participating in the challenge, you can express your affection while making a positive impact in the fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Fund is proud to share those 92 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to improving cancer education, research, and patient support. This means that your heartfelt gesture can contribute significantly to the lives of those affected by this disease.

Join us in spreading love and hope this February! Share your kisses, tag @americancancerfund, and help us create a wave of support for those battling cancer. Together, we can make a difference, one kiss at a time. Remember to always ask for permission before kissing someone!

For more information about the #KissingOffCancer challenge and how to participate, please visit our website at American Cancer Fund - Kissing Off Cancer and follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates. To make a donation, simply text "FIGHTCANCER" to 707070 or go to to donate today.

Together, let's make this February a month of love and kiss-off cancer together.

About the American Cancer Fund

The American Cancer Fund is committed to providing resources and support for cancer patients and their families. By connecting patients with experts and promoting early detection initiatives, we strive to reduce the impact of cancer on individuals and communities across the nation. #kNOwCancer #KissingOffCancer #JustAKiss

