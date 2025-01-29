Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Research 2024: Forecasts To 2034 By Test Type, Stage, Cancer Type, And End-User

The market will grow as a result of rising awareness and screening programs, rising incidence of bladder cancer, technological advancements in diagnostics, rising investments in research & development, and strategic alliances and collaborations.



Advancements in diagnostic technologies, including liquid biopsy, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and next-generation sequencing (NGS), are transforming the field of bladder cancer detection. These innovations provide enhanced accuracy, facilitate early detection, and offer non-invasive diagnostic alternatives, which are appealing to both healthcare providers and patients.

For instance. The debut of the AssureMDxTM test, a test developed in a lab, was announced by VESICA HEALTH, INC. in May 2024. The firm is a well-known multi-omics liquid biopsy provider that aims to improve the management of patients with hematuria and can detect bladder cancer early. The purpose of this innovative test is to help physicians provide prompt and efficient care by enhancing the diagnostic capacities for bladder cancer.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of bladder cancer, availability of advanced diagnostic technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare investments, rising awareness of cancer screening programs, increasing incidence of bladder cancer, and expanding access to advanced diagnostic tools in emerging economies such as China and India.

For instance, VESICA HEALTH, INC., a leading multi-omics liquid biopsy company dedicated to enhancing the management of hematuria patients and the early diagnosis of bladder cancer, is an exciting announcement that will be made in August 2024. A strong collection of internationally recognized professionals in bladder cancer make up the SAB. Their knowledge and experience will be useful in improving patient care at every stage of the process, from research to therapeutic tactics.

By test type, the cystoscopy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bladder cancer diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of cystoscopy as the gold standard for diagnosing bladder cancer, providing direct visualization of the bladder and allowing for biopsy procedures.

For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. declared in January 2023 that it had finalized the acquisition deal to purchase The Binding Site Group, a leading specialist diagnostics company worldwide. The acquisition will support the specialty diagnostics market's growth. Additionally, the imaging tests segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advancement of imaging technologies such as CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasound, which offer non-invasive and precise diagnostic capabilities, increasing their adoption.

By stage, the stage I and II segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bladder cancer diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the high detection rates in these early stages, where patients often seek treatment due to visible symptoms like blood in urine, driving the need for diagnostic procedures. For instance, a urine-based biomarker developed by VESICA HEALTH, INC., a leading multi-omics liquid biopsy firm committed to enhancing the management of hematuria patients and the early identification of bladder cancer, was published in a peer-reviewed journal in March 2024.

In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), the trial demonstrates the effectiveness of the noninvasive AssureMDxTM test in identifying urinary tract recurrence following bladder-sparing treatment. Additionally, the stage IV segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques and monitoring tools in metastatic bladder cancer, where more complex assessments are required.

By cancer type, the transitional cell bladder cancer segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bladder cancer diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the prevalence of transitional cell carcinoma (TCC), which is the most common type of bladder cancer, leading to higher diagnostic demand for this specific type. For instance, Bladder cancer patients in South Africa will now be able to receive blue light cystoscopy (BLC) with Hexvix thanks to a Named Patient Program (NPP) that was started in September 2024 by Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, in collaboration with Equity Pharmaceuticals PTY Limited, a member of the Clinigen group.

Additionally, the squamous cell bladder cancer segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of this rarer but aggressive cancer type, especially in regions with higher schistosomiasis infection rates, driving demand for specialized diagnostics.

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bladder cancer diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the availability of comprehensive diagnostic facilities, including advanced imaging and surgical procedures, and the ability to handle high patient volumes. For instance, Roche announced today, September 20, 2024, the addition of more than twenty cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from eight new contributors to its digital pathology open ecosystem.

Using cutting-edge AI technology, these strategic partnerships seek to assist scientists and pathologists in the study and detection of cancer. Additionally, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for outpatient diagnostic services, which offer quicker access to imaging technologies and lower costs compared to hospitals.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Test Type, Stage, Cancer Type, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

