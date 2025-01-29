(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Bags Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material, By Size, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mortuary bags market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030 The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a growing number of deaths due to pandemics and epidemics, and rising cases of road accidents are the key factors driving the market.



Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are a group of diseases and disorders of the heart and blood vessels. CVDs include rheumatic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and coronary heart disease. According to the WHO, CVD is the leading cause of death across the globe and takes around 17.9 million lives every year. It also reported that four out of five deaths from CVDs are from strokes and heart attacks. Similarly, as per the reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., where obesity is one of the major health-related concerns, one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. It also reported that 655,000 U.S. citizens die from some kind of heart disease every year, which is one in every four deaths in the country. According to the World Heart Federation, CVDs account for 26.0% of the deaths from non-communicable diseases in India. Therefore, such a high number of deaths due to CVDs is anticipated to increase the demand for mortuary bags across the globe.

The exact cause of CVDs is still unknown, however, there are a lot of factors that can increase the risk of getting CVD. The main risk factors for CVDs are high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, inactivity, obesity, substance abuse, and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Mortuary Bags Market Report Highlights

The polyethylene segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of around 35.4% in 2024, and it is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The child/infant bags segment is expected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The morgue segment dominated the mortuary bags market and held the largest revenue share of 43.3% in 2024. Morgues are storage rooms for human corpses awaiting identification or removal for burial or autopsies. Asia Pacific mortuary bags dominated the global market with a share of 40.5% in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Mortuary Bags Competitive Landscape

Flexmort

Isofroid

CEABIS (Vezzani Group)

Mopec

Peerless Plastics

Classic Plastics Corporation

Auden Funeral Supplies Limited

SmartChoice Funeral Supplies

Eastman Chemical Company Evonik Industries AG Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.49 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.16 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Mortuary Bags Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Mortuary Bags Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Mortuary Bags Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Raw Material Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Raw Material Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Raw Material, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. PVC

4.4.1. PVC Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5. Polyethylene

4.6. Nylon

4.7. Polyester

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Mortuary Bags Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Size Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Size Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Size, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Adult Bags

5.5. Child/Infant Bags

Chapter 6. Mortuary Bags Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hospital

6.5. Morgue

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Mortuary Bags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

8.5.1. Participant's Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Raw Material Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

