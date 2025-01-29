Union Home Mortgage Announces New Leadership In Mid-Atlantic Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Adds deep experience in new across several growth markets

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage company with a world-class culture, announced today the addition of new leadership in its Mid-Atlantic region. These new Partners will be focused on growth across the UHM footprint in several key markets.

Frank DiMaio joins the company as Regional Manager of the Mid-Atlantic region. He is accompanied in the Mid-Atlantic by new Partners Matt Barker, Jamie Delp, and Michael Rosman. The team brings extensive experience, particularly within the new construction market, assisting builders, realtors, and customers as they build the American dream one home at a time.

"There are some incredibly important markets in this region, and I am really excited to see what this new team can do with the resources they have at their disposal," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "I am optimistic about 2025, particularly within new construction, and you could not ask for a better team to execute on that optimism."

Jamie Delp steps into the role of Area Manager with extensive experience as a top producing Manager based in Delaware. Michael Rosman will focus on expanding UHM's presence from his Greater Philadelphia office where he too is a top producing Manager. Matt Barker joins as a producing Area Manager and will build a team aiming for significant expansion in Pittsburgh.

"There's not much I can say beyond this is the right team at the right time," said Frank DiMaio. "Union Home Mortgage has a reputation for high quality culture that penetrates from the top levels of the organization down to our customers and industry partners. I think it's a key advantage as we look to grow and expand. We are able to attract top talent that's looking to accelerate their career growth in everything from new construction to affordable housing and renovations."

DiMaio is an accomplished mortgage industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading teams across a variety of corporate functions. Prior to Union Home Mortgage, he was a Regional Sales Manager and Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo. An engaged member of his community, DiMaio contributes as a board member of Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks whose mission is to facilitate and provide affordable housing services across Berks County.

Together, Barker, Delp, and Rosman bring nearly 70 years of mortgage industry experience assisting clients with crucial housing decisions. Their professional experience represents stints at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and many others over their long careers. Each possesses a high degree of local knowledge and expertise within their target markets.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and a Ten-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED