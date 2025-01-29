Single Use Assemblies Market Global Forecasts To 2029: Rapid Growth In Single-Use Assemblies Market Driven By Biologics And Biosimilars Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report categorizes the single-use assemblies market by product (bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, tubing assemblies, mixing assemblies, sampling assemblies, sensor assemblies, and other single-use assembly products), solution, modality, application, end user and region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the single-use assemblies market. A thorough analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. Also, it includes new product launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the single-use assemblies market.
Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag (2D, 3D), Filtration, Bottle, Mixing, Tubing Assemblies), Solution (Customized, Standard), Modality (mAbs, Vaccines, CGT), Application (Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Transfer) - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The single-use assemblies market is expected to grow to USD 4.89 billion by 2029, up from USD 2.63 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2024 and 2029.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing adoption among CDMOs, SMEs & startups, rapid implementation and low risk of cross-contamination, growing biologics & biosimilar markets, and cost savings with single-use assemblies. Furthermore, there is a growing focus on technological developments and outsourcing services. Furthermore, emerging countries provide significant development opportunities, and the focus on capacity expansion by biopharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the market further.
The 2D bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of bag assemblies segment for the single-use assemblies market in 2023
The bag assemblies segment of the single-use assemblies market is further divided into 2D & 3D bag assemblies. In 2023, the 2D bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market by bag assemblies. The dominance of 2D bag assemblies over 3D assemblies can be attributed to their simpler design, ease of handling, and suitability for lower-volume operations. Additionally, their ability to integrate seamlessly into automated systems and compatibility with a range of fluids, such as buffers and reagents, makes them a preferred choice for manufacturers.
The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of by modalities segment for the single-use assemblies market in 2023
In 2023, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market by modality. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are one of the largest segments of the biotechnology drugs market. Factors The large share of the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for single-use assemblies in the manufacturing of mAbs due to low capital investment, low workforce requirements, and reductions in time-consuming changeover procedures and validation.
In 2023, the US remained to dominate the single-use assemblies market
The US dominated the North American single-use assemblies market in 2023. The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and the leader in biopharmaceutical research and investment. The United States also has a strong healthcare infrastructure, which encourages research and development in the life sciences. Additionally, the significant presence of many biopharmaceutical companies and growing research activities in the biotechnology industry are propelling market growth in the US. Moreover, the growing support from government bodies in the form of funds and grants is also driving the growth of the single-use assemblies market.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Danaher, Merck and Avantor are some of the key players in the single-use assemblies market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the single-use assemblies market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The report provides insights on the following:
Analysis of key drivers (rising adoption of single-use assemblies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing focus on advantages of single-use solutions over traditional bioprocessing, booming biologics and biosimilars market, and growing advancements in single-use assembly technologies), restraints (issues related to leachables and extractables, complex and stringent regulatory landscape for single-use products, leakage and integrity issues), opportunities (high growth in emerging economies, rising focus on expanding bioprocessing capacities), and Challenges (standardization of single-use assemblies, waste generation and disposal issues, gap between demand and supply of single-use assemblies) influencing the growth of the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the single-use assemblies market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-use assemblies market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), among others in the market
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 428
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $2.63 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $4.89 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 13.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Single-Use Assemblies Market Overview North America: Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Application and Country, 2023 Single-Use Assemblies Market, by End-user, 2024 vs. 2029 Single-Use Assemblies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Adoption of Single-Use Systems in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Increasing Focus on Advantages of Single-Use Solutions Over Traditional Bioprocessing Booming Biologics and Biosimilars Market Growing Advancements in Single-Use Assembly Technologies
Restraints
Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables Complex and Stringent Regulatory Landscape for Single-Use Products Leakage and Integrity Issues
Opportunities
High Growth in Emerging Economies Rising Focus on Expanding Bioprocessing Capacities
Challenges
Standardization of Single-Use Assemblies Waste Generation and Disposal Issues Gap Between Demand and Supply of Single-Use Assemblies
Impact of AI/Generative AI on Single-Use Assemblies Market
Market Potential for Single-Use Assemblies AI Use Cases Key Companies Implementing AI Future of Generative AI on Single-Use Assemblies Ecosystem
Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Product
Bag Assemblies
2D Bag Assemblies - Growing Use in Buffer Preparation, Media Storage, and Harvest Collection to Fuel Market 3D Bag Assemblies - Larger Volume Storage and Transport Capabilities to Speed Up Growth Bag Assemblies, by Application Filtration Assemblies - Rising Focus on Preventing Losses and Maintaining Product Quality to Boost Market Bottle Assemblies
Reduced Downtime and Turnaround Time to Boost Market Bottle Assemblies, by Application Tubing Assemblies
Enhanced Risk Management and Production to Encourage Growth Mixing Assemblies
Minimized Operator Exposure and Reduced Downtime for Cleaning to Aid Growth Sampling Assemblies
Need for Quality Control and Process Monitoring in Bioprocessing to Augment Growth Sensor Assemblies
Growing Adoption of Bioprocessing Automation to Drive Market
Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Solution
Standard Solutions
Growing Focus on Capital Cost and Operational Flexibility to Drive Market Customized Solutions
Need for Enhanced Process Efficiency in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing to Promote Growth
Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Modality
Monoclonal Antibodies
Increasing Popularity of Targeted Therapy to Promote Growth Vaccines
Ongoing Need to Address Global Health Challenges to Augment Growth Therapeutic Proteins & Peptides
Growing Shift Toward Biologic Treatments and Personalized Medicines to Boost Market Cell & Gene Therapies
Rising R&D Initiatives and Collaborations Among Key Players to Facilitate Growth
Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Application
Filtration & Purification Applications
Increasing Focus on Manufacturing Affordable Biopharmaceuticals to Spur Growth Aseptic Transfer
Growing Demand for Biologics and Cell & Gene Therapies to Fuel Market Storage Applications
Need for Flexible and Scalable Storage Options to Contribute to Growth Sampling Applications
Increasing Complexity in Biologics Manufacturing to Encourage Growth Cell Culture
Growing Investments in Single-Use Bioprocessing Infrastructure to Boost Market Formulation & Fill-Finish Applications
Growing Trend of Outsourcing to Propel Market Mixing Applications
Pre-Sterilized Design and Automated Designs to Accelerate Growth
Single-Use Assemblies Market, by End-user
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
Rising Production of Biologics and Biosimilars to Sustain Growth Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Growing Preference for Outsourcing Research and Manufacturing Activities to Stimulate Growth Academic & Research Institutes
Increasing Collaborations Between Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Research Institutes to Fuel Market
Company Profiles
Key Players
Thermo Fisher Scientific Sartorius Merck Danaher Avantor Parker Hannifin Saint-Gobain Repligen Corporation Corning Incorporated Entegris Lonza Zacros Corporation W. L. Gore & Associates
Other Players
Newage Industries Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions Cobetter Antylia Scientific Nupore Filtration Systems Intellitech Meissner Filtration Products Sanisure Sentinel Process Systems Fluid Flow Products Dover Corporation Keofitt Cellexus Foxx Life Sciences TSE Industries
