Single Use Assemblies Market Global Forecasts To 2029: Rapid Growth In Single-Use Assemblies Market Driven By Biologics And Biosimilars Demand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag (2D, 3D), Filtration, Bottle, Mixing, Tubing Assemblies), Solution (Customized, Standard), Modality (mAbs, Vaccines, CGT), Application (Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Transfer) - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single-use assemblies market is expected to grow to USD 4.89 billion by 2029, up from USD 2.63 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2024 and 2029.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing adoption among CDMOs, SMEs & startups, rapid implementation and low risk of cross-contamination, growing biologics & biosimilar markets, and cost savings with single-use assemblies. Furthermore, there is a growing focus on technological developments and outsourcing services. Furthermore, emerging countries provide significant development opportunities, and the focus on capacity expansion by biopharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the market further.



The 2D bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of bag assemblies segment for the single-use assemblies market in 2023

The bag assemblies segment of the single-use assemblies market is further divided into 2D & 3D bag assemblies. In 2023, the 2D bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market by bag assemblies. The dominance of 2D bag assemblies over 3D assemblies can be attributed to their simpler design, ease of handling, and suitability for lower-volume operations. Additionally, their ability to integrate seamlessly into automated systems and compatibility with a range of fluids, such as buffers and reagents, makes them a preferred choice for manufacturers.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of by modalities segment for the single-use assemblies market in 2023

In 2023, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market by modality. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are one of the largest segments of the biotechnology drugs market. Factors The large share of the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for single-use assemblies in the manufacturing of mAbs due to low capital investment, low workforce requirements, and reductions in time-consuming changeover procedures and validation.

In 2023, the US remained to dominate the single-use assemblies market

The US dominated the North American single-use assemblies market in 2023. The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and the leader in biopharmaceutical research and investment. The United States also has a strong healthcare infrastructure, which encourages research and development in the life sciences. Additionally, the significant presence of many biopharmaceutical companies and growing research activities in the biotechnology industry are propelling market growth in the US. Moreover, the growing support from government bodies in the form of funds and grants is also driving the growth of the single-use assemblies market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Danaher, Merck and Avantor are some of the key players in the single-use assemblies market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the single-use assemblies market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (rising adoption of single-use assemblies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing focus on advantages of single-use solutions over traditional bioprocessing, booming biologics and biosimilars market, and growing advancements in single-use assembly technologies), restraints (issues related to leachables and extractables, complex and stringent regulatory landscape for single-use products, leakage and integrity issues), opportunities (high growth in emerging economies, rising focus on expanding bioprocessing capacities), and Challenges (standardization of single-use assemblies, waste generation and disposal issues, gap between demand and supply of single-use assemblies) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the single-use assemblies market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-use assemblies market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), among others in the market

Key Attributes:

