Veteran Journalist Pens New Memoir About Humble Beginnings And Chasing Your Dreams, Wherever They May Lead

Charleston, SC, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For one young boy in Minnesota, a dream to the world and tell people's stories was so strong, he made it a reality.

Welcome to the engaging, fascinating memoir of Quent Neufeld, a seasoned journalist with a 40-year career that spans dozens of locales and thousands of stories.

Beginning via an innocuous comment about Quent's“big city voice” that would change the course of his life forever, My Life in Broadcasting: Growing up in Minnesota takes readers on a journey of dreams fulfilled, underpinned by resilience, hard work, and an insatiable curiosity about the world.

Embark on Quent's career with him from Haiti and Colombia to the icy terrains of Antarctica. As a CBS news producer, Quent even faced danger while covering stories in Panama, the Philippines, and Somalia.

Experience the impact of one voice in the vast world of broadcasting-and the reverberations still felt today throughout the world, thanks to the stories he, and his colleagues, told.

My Life in Broadcasting: Growing up in Minnesota

About the Author:

Quent Neufeld is an accomplished author and veteran in the broadcasting industry. He has dedicated over four decades to the field, carving an indelible mark with his insightful and compelling narratives. His passion for the industry is evident in My Life in Broadcasting, where he shares his vast experience and deep insights. His journey is a blend of personal anecdotes, professional challenges, and triumphs. Neufeld's contribution to broadcasting to an insider's perspective is enormous, making his work a must-read for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

MY LIFE IN BROADCASTING

