AMPP Launches Philanthropic Organization For Workforce Development, Streamlines Governance To Address Global Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMPP CEO Alan Thomas

AMPP Board Chair Juan Caballero

AMPP Global Center Chair Kelsey May

AMPP launches a new nonprofit for workforce development and streamlines governance to enhance focus on emerging needs and global opportunities.

- Alan ThomasHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance announces its creation of a nonprofit philanthropic organization focused solely on workforce development and changes to AMPP's governance system that allow greater focus on emerging and global opportunities.“This is a critical time for any industry impacted by workplace recruitment and retention issues,” stated AMPP CEO Alan Thomas.“So many companies are facing workforce challenges that can affect public safety, sustainability programs, and even a nation's security. Therefore, AMPP is taking immediate steps to support workforce needs by transitioning the former AMPP Global Center organization into one focused on the unique worker-related needs of our industries.”As part of this transition, the responsibilities of the former AMPP Global Center Board are porting to the main AMPP Board.“The directors who served on the AMPP Global Center Board up through 2024 led the bulk of the programs in AMPP and must be recognized for the success of one of the largest nonprofit mergers in U.S. history,” added Thomas, referring to AMPP's formation in 2021.“Now, the AMPP Board is adopting a one-board governance system to support nimble growth beyond AMPP's historical analog nature, and to even expand AMPP to include research services, data strategies for companies, and tailored global programs.”The first Chair of the 2025 AMPP Board will be Juan Caballero (Owner/Managing Director, NAINSO), Panama City, Panama. The Board Vice Chair will be Kimberly-Joy Harris (Manager of Corrosion Prevention, HF Sinclair Midstream), Chicago, Illinois, USA. Kristin Leonard (North America Energy Marketing Director, The Sherwin-Williams Co.), Houston, Texas, USA, will serve as the Immediate Past Chair of the Board. A full list of AMPP Board members is shown here .Kelsey May (CEO, ONEMESA) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, is the first board chair of the reconstituted AMPP Global Center, which now focuses on workforce development."Workforce development is about creating a sustainable environment for meaningful careers, which includes supporting the needs of workers," said Chair May. "Protecting infrastructure is vital to public safety, and I'm passionate about increasing the number of skilled professionals in this industry. I am excited to help our AMPP community address existing workforce challenges and develop forward-looking programs that pave the way for a stronger future."The new Global Center is in formation, and a full philanthropic board will be seated by the end of 2025. For more information on the emerging organization, see Global Center - AMPP .AMPP is also addressing challenges related to the new and progressing needs of industries.“In this digital age, AMPP must be more agile, more data-driven, and more impactful for asset owners and the whole of the materials ecosystem,” stated AMPP's new Board Chair Juan Caballero.“Many companies will need AMPP's support in navigating the new worlds of AI applications, GPTs, IoT, additive manufacturing, and more. AMPP must advance quickly while continuing to deliver and expand its traditional value related to networking, training, and solutions to corrosion.”ABOUT AMPPThe Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 35,500 members in over 140 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

