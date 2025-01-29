Scribeai Launches To Transform Clinical Documentation And Elevate Patient Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kyle Robertson , Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, co-founded ScribeAI in 2024 with Venture Studios (RVS), a startup studio he founded and runs as a seasoned healthcare entrepreneur. Robertson and RVS have created over $5 billion in value by founding and growing transformative healthcare companies such as Cerebral , Bioverse , and Amara . Robertson brings his expertise in scaling innovative healthcare solutions to drive ScribeAI's growth. Robertson is also currently the Founder and CEO of Zealthy , a digital company and the Founder and Managing Partner of Revolution Venture Studios . Matt Holmes , Co-Founder and CEO began developing ScribeAI in 2023 after witnessing firsthand the toll clinical documentation took on his family members who are healthcare providers. Holmes teamed up with Robertson and Revolution Venture Studios in 2024 to drive exponential growth for ScribeAI .

Solving Healthcare's Documentation Crisis

Clinicians today face burnout from overwhelming documentation tasks, spending hours each day on administrative work. ScribeAI eliminates this burden with an AI-powered scribe that seamlessly transcribes clinician-patient interactions into accurate SOAP notes while offering advanced features such as:



ICD & CPT Code Suggestions: Automatically generates accurate billing and diagnostic codes

Customizable Templates: Tailors documentation workflows to individual and organizational preferences

Diagnostic Insights: Leveraging data and trends from patient interactions to present an analysis that supports clinical decision-making After-Visit Summaries: Creates patient-friendly summaries to improve care engagement

These features have resulted in a reduction in documentation time by up to 90% for ScribeAI's users and drives a significant ROI for healthcare organizations. Since launching in 2024, ScribeAI has:



Built an 8-figure pipeline

Achieved over 95% accuracy in live transcriptions

Saved healthcare professionals over 2 hours per day on documentation tasks

Enabled providers to see 20% more patients per day Developing integrations with 8 major EHRs

What's Different about ScribeAI

ScribeAI isn't just improving healthcare documentation, it's reimagining it entirely. By capturing and transforming clinician-patient interactions in real-time into fully structured SOAP notes, ICD & CPT codes, and after-visit summaries. ScribeAI acts like an invisible scribe, working seamlessly in the background to let clinicians focus entirely on their patients. ScribeAI has a minimalistic and simple user interface and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and delivers an immediate impact. But, ScribeAI goes beyond automation, it offers diagnostic insights to dive deeper into understanding patient issues with data as support. Insights are designed to support clinicians in their decision making and planning. In 2025, the company plans to leverage its platform and integrations to deliver real-time analytics, empowering healthcare providers with deeper patient insights and enhancing the quality of care.

A Vision for a More Efficient Future

"We started ScribeAI to tackle one of the most pressing issues in healthcare: the documentation overload that burns out clinicians and detracts from patient care," said Matt Holmes, CEO and Co-Founder of ScribeAI. "Our AI scribe not only gives valuable time back to providers but also improves the efficiency of clinical documentation, creating a ripple effect that benefits patients, providers, and healthcare systems alike."

In 2025, ScribeAI plans to launch innovative features to streamline documentation at every stage of the patient journey: pre-visit, during the visit, and post-visit. These enhancements will shape ScribeAI into a comprehensive medical assistant, delivering even greater value to their customers. By transforming how clinicians document patient visits, ScribeAI is creating a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system. For more information or to schedule a demo visit or contact [email protected] .

About ScribeAI

ScribeAI is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline clinical documentation. By transforming complex workflows into seamless, automated processes, ScribeAI empowers healthcare providers to reclaim their time and focus on delivering exceptional patient care. ScribeAI was founded in 2024 and based in New York City. For more information about ScribeAI, visit

Contact: [email protected]

