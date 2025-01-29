Wireless Zone® Climbs The Ranks In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking Earns Top Spot In Wireless Retail Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This exciting leap in the rankings is a testament to the success and work of Wireless Zone's franchisees," said Scott Moorehead, CEO at Round Room, Verizon-authorized retailer and parent company of Wireless Zone. "We are more than just a wireless retailer - we are an integral part of the communities we serve. Our corporate team and franchisees are committed to making a positive and sustainable impact for employees, customers and communities."

The Nation's Largest Verizon Franchisor Jumped More Than 100 Spots in Franchising's Most Prestigious Ranking

Wireless Zone ranked # 91 on the 2025 Franchise 500 list, jumping more than 100 spots, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

According to Entrepreneur, Wireless Zone saw a 71.6% increase in units over the past three years, closing 2024 with 743 units across the country.

This is the first time since 2015 Wireless Zone has ranked in the top 100 of the ranking. Franchise Business Review awarded Wireless Zone the Top Franchises Satisfaction Award for the 4th Year in 2025.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Wireless Zone's® position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Wireless Zone® in the full ranking, visit . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, currently available on newsstands.

Wireless Zone LLC operates under parent company Round Room LLC , a holding company of emerging technologies and businesses in the wireless space. Since its inception in 1988, Wireless Zone has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 720 independently owned and operated locations across the U.S.

Wireless Zone, supported by over 400 communities, actively invests in local and national causes. Community giveback initiatives are a core part of Round Room and each of its entities' DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave positive impacts on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, they host quarterly events including "Teachers Rock," "Rescues Rock," "School Rocks," and "Rock the Pantry." In addition to these collective events, Round Room has donated more than $8M through its community grant program where stores have supported over 1,600 nonprofit organizations, hospitals, and more. This culture of giving also strengthens the company, earning Wireless Zone national recognition for their positive work environment and industry-leading employee satisfaction.

To learn more about Wireless Zone, visit Customers can also connect with the company at and .

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2024 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit .

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 720 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2024. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit for more information or to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

