Puro Partners With Trilogene For Revolutionary Triploid Genetics In Marlborough, New Zealand

MARLBOROUGH, New Zealand, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puro, New Zealand's leading producer and exporter of organic medicinal cannabis, is proud to collaborate with Trilogene, a global leader in specialised cannabis genetics. This partnership marks a milestone for the as Puro becomes the first to cultivate triploids in the Southern Hemisphere-an innovation that pioneers ethical, sustainable cannabis production.

Triploid seeds represent a frontier in cannabis breeding. Unlike GMOs, triploids are developed through biotechnology techniques that combine three sets of chromosomes, enhancing their performance. This process ensures plants are non-GMO, preserving integrity while unlocking benefits, including pollen tolerance, improved ability to handle abiotic stress, and superior profiles. These traits make triploids ideal for large-scale production.

"At Puro, we are committed to advancing the medicinal cannabis industry through innovation and sustainability," said Tom Forrest, Co-founder of Puro. "Partnering with Trilogene allows us to bring cutting-edge genetics to our organic farm in Marlborough, leveraging a unique environment to produce cannabis that stands apart on the global stage."

Marlborough's pristine conditions-characterised by its clean air, rich soils, and abundant sunlight-offer an unparalleled setting for cultivating premium cannabis. Combined with Trilogene's world-class genetics, these advantages enable Puro to produce cannabis commodities that are high quality and truly unique. The triploids are excelling in Marlborough's environment, showing exceptional resistance while reducing the environmental footprint of cultivation.

This achievement shows the strength of partnerships and dedication to sustainability. By integrating cutting-edge science with ethical farming practices, Puro continues to set new benchmarks for the medicinal cannabis industry. The company's organic certification, coupled with its innovative approach to genetics, underscores its commitment to producing cannabis that is both effective and environmentally responsible. Puro currently supplies multiple GMP partners worldwide with certified organic cannabis products.

Puro's pioneering use of triploids are a bold step forward in its vision to lead sustainable cannabis production. As the industry evolves, Puro remains at the forefront, driven by a steadfast belief in the power of partnerships and the potential of cannabis to improve lives.

Puro:



Puro is New Zealand's largest producer of organic, GACP certified, medicinal cannabis, in the Marlborough region. Dedicated to sustainability, Puro operates licensed facilities to produce cannabis that meet the highest ethical and environmental standards.

Trilogene:

Trilogene is a team of breeders applying biotech and translational science to cannabis varieties.

SOURCE Trilogene Seeds

