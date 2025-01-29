US Specialist Doctors Industry Research Report 2024: Focus On Anesthesiology, Surgery, Oncology And Ophthalmology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialist Doctors in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Specialist doctors are physicians whose practice is limited to a particular branch of medicine or surgery. Overall, specialty practices have benefited from rising total health expenditure, increased demand from an aging population and improving access to health insurance due to recent reforms. Industry operators had to cancel or delay elective procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which tend to account for the bulk of revenue. Due to the specialized nature of industry services, it has been more difficult for industry operators to adopt telehealth in comparison to primary care doctors.

As the economy moved beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, industry revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 1.4% to $352.5 billion over the past five years, despite a projected 2.7% decrease in 2023. A specialist doctor is a physician whose practice is limited to a particular branch of medicine or surgery. This industry includes enterprises or health practitioners with a doctor of medicine or doctor of osteopathy degree.

These individuals primarily practice specialized medicine, such as anesthesiology; oncology and ophthalmology; or surgery. This industry does not include physicians who work in internal, family and pediatric medicine.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900