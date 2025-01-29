Local Retail Wins Big During 2024 Holidays, According To Locally's Real-Time Network Of Over 55,000 Retailers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

71% of consumers preferred supporting local retailers;

Nearly 50% of shoppers abandoned carts when local pickup wasn't available

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While the 2024 holiday shopping season data revealed an 8.7% increase in sales compared to last year and a notable surge in mobile shopping, an untold story is the growing consumer preference for local retail. According to Locally 's real-time of over 55,000 retailers worldwide, 71% of consumers preferred local retailers and nearly 50% of online shoppers abandoned carts when a local pickup wasn't an option.

"The 2024 holiday season confirmed consumers value trust and the tangible benefits of shopping locally," said Mike Massey, founder and CEO of Locally. "The data shows a sustained shift toward local retail as the preferred choice. Consumers demanded flexibility to browse and buy on their terms in their communities. Local retailers responded quickly with omnichannel strategies bridging digital and physical commerce and showed they could compete with e-commerce giants while maintaining their unique advantages."

71% of consumers preferred supporting local retailers, even if it meant paying a premium price. Google reports that people who conducted a local search on their smartphone visit a physical place within 24 hours; 28% of those searches result in a purchase. This loyalty demonstrated that local retail strengthens community ties during a competitive season for many shoppers.

The data showed a 7.5% year-over-year growth in Buy Online, Pick-Up In-Store (BOPIS) and Reserve Online, Pick-Up In-Store (ROPIS) transactions. The bike industry saw an even greater impact, with an 11% increase in same-store BOPIS transactions. With nearly 50% of online shoppers abandoning carts when local pickup wasn't an option, this trend underscored the importance of omnichannel solutions.

"The collaboration between brands and local retailers amplifies the success of local retail," continued Massey. "Brands utilizing Locally's real-time local inventory reported a 49% increase in retailer engagement and inventory participation. This partnership drove significant foot traffic and sales with consumers benefiting from a better shopping experience, with both seeing measurable growth."

The successful 2024 holiday season proved local retailers' ability to adapt and remain relevant in a rapidly changing market. By 2025, over 90% of leading retailers are expected to adopt omnichannel strategies, blending digital convenience with the personal touch of local shopping.

