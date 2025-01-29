Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting On 29 January 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At today's annual general meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.

The general meeting took note of the Board of Director's report and approved the company's audited annual report for the year 2023/24.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2023/24.

Furthermore, the general meeting resolved not to pay out dividend for 2023/24.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

The board members Søren Mygind Eskildsen, Hans O. Damgaard, Søren B. Lauritsen, and Randi Toftlund Pedersen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has constituted itself with Søren Mygind Eskildsen as Chair and Randi Toftlund Pedersen as Vice-Chair.

The accounting firm KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors of the company. The election applies to statutory financial reporting as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 3 - Minutes of Annual General Meeting 29.01.2025