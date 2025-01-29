U.S. B2C Payment Market: Exploring The Competitive Landscape, Trends, And Dynamics At A CAGR Of 8.7% From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The B2C payment is fueled by digital transformation, which is changing the way consumers and organizations conduct transactions in the US.

- Allied Market ResearchNEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S B2C payment Market by Type, Application and Industry vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032,” the U.S B2C payment Market was valued a $268.25 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $506.55 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.🔸Download Research Report Sample & TOC :A report on the U.S. B2C payment market published by Allied Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, focusing on major aspects such as sales estimates and primary drivers. It predicts substantial growth during the forecast period. The study assists new entrants, stakeholders, investors, and leading entities in making well-informed decisions.The report analyzes various factors influencing the growth of the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that impact the industry both positively and negatively. The U.S. B2C payment industry is experiencing growth due to technological advancements, increasing consumer demand for digital payments , and the expanding e-commerce sector. However, the market is facing a downturn due to regulatory uncertainty, fraud risks, and cybersecurity threats. Nevertheless, advancements in biometric authentication technology are expected to provide remunerative growth opportunities for the industry in the future.Competitive analysis offering profiles of top playersThe report also examines the competitive environment of the U.S. B2C payment market. It provides detailed information about key players, their strengths, product portfolios, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning. The report also highlights the actions taken by these players to expand their presence. Additionally, it covers other strategies adopted by companies, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches. The top entities covered in the report include PayPal Holdings Inc., Blackhawk Network, Everyware Worldwide Inc., Payoneer Inc., Tremendous, Digital Disbursements, Incomm Payments, Onbe, Quickbooks (Intuit Inc.), and Inswitch.🔸Request Customization We provide customized report as per your requirement :Futuristic trends in the industryDigital evolution: The rapid adoption of digital payment methods, including mobile payments, contactless transactions, and digital wallets, is revolutionizing traditional payment systems and altering consumer behavior. This transition to a digital-first economy is driving the growth of the B2C payment industry.Digital wallets: Digital wallets, including Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay, are becoming a leading payment solution in the B2C market. These wallets utilize mobile technology and biometric authentication to offer a convenient and secure payment experience across online, mobile, and in-store channels.Blockchain integration: The incorporation of blockchain technology into payment systems is facilitating quicker, more secure, and economical cross-border transactions. Solutions based on blockchain are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the future landscape of the B2C payment industry.Research methodologyThe research integrates both primary and secondary methods to gather data on various aspects of the U.S. B2C payment market. Primary market research involves collecting highly authenticated data directly from sources such as consumers in a specific market through interviews or surveys. Secondary market research involves gathering information from data published by international organizations, business groups, government agencies, research institutions, and similar entities.🔸Buy Complete Report at Discounted Price @Industry highlights. Linnworks, a UK-based e-commerce technology company, announced a partnership with Payoneer, a global leader in commerce technology and payments, in June 2022. This partnership aims to offer retailers integrated solutions for receiving funds and making payments, featuring competitive currency conversions. It also enhances opportunities for online sellers to expand their marketplace offerings.. In September 2023, Airbnb expanded its strategic partnership with Payoneer. Payoneer is a preferred payment provider for Airbnb in multiple countries, facilitating quick and localized payments for hosts. Payoneer's platform connects businesses globally through a robust infrastructure and a resilient network of bank partners.To sum up, the AMR study on the U.S. B2C payment industry comprehensively explores integral elements such as prime determinants, trends, prominent investors, and their recent initiatives. It offers a detailed competitive industry analysis using tools like Porter's five forces. The market intelligence and actionable insights provided in the report are important in assisting businesses in formulating effective growth strategies.U.S. B2C Payment Market Report HighlightsBy Type. Bank Transfer. Digital Wallet & Cards. OthersBy Industry Vertical. Banking & Financial Services. Healthcare. Hospitality & Tourism. Transportation & Logistics. Retail & E-commerce. Insurance. OthersBy Application. Rebate. Insurance Claims. Refund🔸Inquire Before Buying:Key Findings of The StudyBy type, the digital wallet & cards segment accounted highest revenue for the U.S B2C payment market share in 2022.By industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment accounted highest revenue for the U.S B2C payment market share in 2022.On the application, the refund segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the U.S B2C payment market share in 2022.🔸Top Trending Reports at Discounted Price:U.S. Automated Teller Machine Market:U.S. Insurance Brokerage for Employee Benefits Market:Europe Insurance Third Party Administrator Market:Contactless Payments Market:Alternative Financing Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285

