الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل رئيس جمهورية كينيا

1/29/2025 10:18:21 AM
السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل اليوم بقصر الاتحادية الرئيس "ويليام روتو" رئيس جمهورية كينيا لبحث تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والتشاور بشأن تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.
