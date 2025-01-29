عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل رئيس جمهورية كينيا


1/29/2025 10:18:21 AM

(MENAFN- APO Group)


السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل اليوم بقصر الاتحادية الرئيس "ويليام روتو" رئيس جمهورية كينيا لبحث تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والتشاور بشأن تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.

توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

MENAFN29012025004934011406ID1109144419


APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search