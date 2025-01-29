Thorndike Press And Project Tomorrow To Share National Study Results On Impact Of Large Print At CSLA 2025 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Session: Translating National Study Results on Large Print into Local Advocacy

When: Friday, January 31, 2025

Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm Pacific Time

Where: Empire Room, CSLA 2025 , Signia by Hilton Hotel, San Jose, CA

Speakers: Julie Evans, Ed.D., CEO, Project Tomorrow

Details: For many of our nation's youth, reading is a struggle, impacting self-efficacy and compromising their futures. Traditional interventions are not always enough. Using research from our second large-scale national study with Thorndike Press on the impact of large print text on literacy development, attendees learn how these resources address the needs of:



unmotivated readers

students with learning differences English language learners

Armed with study outcomes, attendees will collaborate to develop a list of "Stronger Together" actions to advocate for new literacy interventions within their schools and libraries.

About Thorndike Press

As the leading large print publisher, Thorndike Press from Gale , part of Cengage Group, helps readers of all ages enjoy books. Publishing unabridged reprints in large print format for middle grade and young adult readers started in 1999 and our catalog of more than 1,000 titles grows monthly with high-interest fiction and nonfiction books, including contemporary classics, award-winners and bestsellers. Founded in Thorndike, Maine, in 1977, our commitment to producing high quality, 100% guaranteed large print books supports young readers as they develop the skills necessary to become successful, confident, lifelong readers.

Follow Thorndike Press on:



X (formerly Twitter )

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram YouTube

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit .

Follow Gale on:



X (formerly Twitter)

Gale Blog

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram YouTube

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, part of Cengage Group

248-378-3376

[email protected]

SOURCE Gale, part of Cengage Group