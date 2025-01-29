Nexar And Japan Post Join Forces To Improve Road Conditions And Advance Autonomous Vehicle Deployments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions, today announced a partnership initiative with Japan Post, a special private company under the jurisdiction of the of Internal Affairs and Communications, offering postal and logistics services in Japan. This initiative aims to improve road conditions using dashcams and supporting the of autonomous vehicles.

Using images and location data from Nexar's dashcams in Japan Post Co.'s vehicles, the partner will monitor highway road and damage, helping to develop a system that improves and maintains roads across the country. These insights will also be used for mapping solutions necessary to accelerate deployments of autonomous vehicles across the country.

Nexar has been operating in Japan for over four years, and is the current leader in mobility data utilization in the country. This partnership will accelerate and expand efforts to reach a next generation mobility service in Japan.

"We're honored to collaborate with Japan Post on this important initiative to enhance road infrastructure across Japan," said Zach Greenberger, CEO of Nexar. "By leveraging Nexar's advanced AI-driven insights, we can help provide actionable data that supports safer, more efficient transportation networks. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to using cutting-edge technology to create meaningful impact on a global scale."

In recent months, Nexar has significantly expanded its efforts to partner with key governmental organizations, brands and industry leaders to leverage the company's data and insights to better understand unique safety risks, inform autonomous vehicle (AV) systems and accelerate AV technologies, and improve road infrastructure. Most recently, Waymo released new research with Nexar data and insights related to vulnerable road users (VRUs) and Lyft announced plans to partner with Nexar to create data-driven solutions related to AV technology deployment.

For more information about Nexar, please visit .

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving, powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for the autonomous vehicle industry and public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. More information at .

Logo -

SOURCE Nexar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED