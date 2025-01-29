Picklerage Reflects On A Remarkable 2024 And Unveils Bold Plans For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PickleRage achieved significant expansion milestones in 2024 with the opening of three state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facilities , including one in West Bloomfield, MI, a club in Jacksonville, FL, and one in Glen Burnie, MD. The brand is kicking off 2025 with a bang, with their next location coming to Mobile, AL in Spring of this year. With seven new franchise agreements signed, PickleRage is expected to bring new clubs to Kalamazoo, MI; Grand Rapids, MI; Wilmington, NC; Jacksonville, NC; Lee County, FL; Dayton, OH; and Middlesex County, NJ.

PickleRage further solidified its position as a leader in the industry by partnering with the Johnson family , renowned figures in the pickleball world. As the official indoor pickleball club for JW Johnson, Julie Johnson, and Jack Johnson, this collaboration elevates PickleRage's credibility and visibility within the sport's growing community. By aligning with some of pickleball's most recognized players, PickleRage has enhanced its reputation as the go-to destination for enthusiasts and players at all levels.

As pickleball continues its meteoric rise as the fastest-growing sport in America, PickleRage has positioned itself as a leader in meeting the soaring demand for dedicated places to play. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association's (SFIA) Topline Participation Report , pickleball grew an astounding 51.8% from 2022 to 2023 and an incredible 223.5% over the past three years. By offering cutting-edge facilities, hosting leagues and tournaments, and fostering inclusive spaces for players of all skill levels, PickleRage is at the forefront of this nationwide movement, creating vibrant communities that celebrate the sport's rapid growth.

"We are thrilled to see the tremendous growth of pickleball and the enthusiasm from communities across the country," said Eric O'Connor, VP of Franchise Development of PickleRage. "At PickleRage, our mission is to provide state-of-the-art facilities where members can connect and enjoy this exciting sport. With our expansion into new markets and continued investment in technology and community engagement, we're thrilled to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of pickleball."

New Leadership and Key Hires

To fuel its rapid growth, PickleRage brought in exceptional leadership talent in 2024. These new hires played a pivotal role in driving the company's success by contributing fresh perspectives, innovative strategies, and a commitment to excellence. The brand welcomed:



Eric O'Connor – Appointed as VP of Franchise Development



Marian Jessop – Hired as Director of Operations and Training



Christopher Angulo – Hired as Director of National Programming



Alison Elliott – Named Director of Marketing



Jesse Francisco – Hired as General Manager



Christina Doshim – Hired as General Manager

Donald Wagner – Hired as General Manager

New Opportunities and Vision for the Future

In 2024, PickleRage elevated its facilities with cutting-edge technology, including match recording software, advanced lighting systems, and optimized court surfaces, ensuring an unparalleled playing experience. The brand's commitment to community building was demonstrated through record-breaking membership growth and the successful hosting of leagues, clinics, and tournaments. Looking ahead to 2025, PickleRage plans to expand its offerings with more leagues, clinics, and family-friendly events, further enhancing opportunities for players to bond, learn, and thrive in a welcoming environment.

The future of pickleball is focused on nurturing the next generation of players through initiatives such as school programs, scholarships, and sponsorships for young athletes. The industry is doubling down on its commitment to health and wellness by promoting an active lifestyle and fostering stronger connections within local communities. As the sport continues to grow in popularity, the expansion of dedicated facilities and programs will ensure consistent quality, top-tier experiences, and increased accessibility, making pickleball a vital part of community engagement and a cornerstone of active living.

PickleRage is committed to partnering with passionate franchisees to expand its reach and deliver premier indoor pickleball clubs to communities nationwide . With more than 500 locations planned over the next five years, the brand is set to take the pickleball-world by storm. The overall investment cost to open a PickleRage club ranges from $827,800 to $1,803,200.

For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit .

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit .

