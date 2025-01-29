Princeton Search Partners (PSP) Launches Robust Nationwide Executive Search Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Search Partners (PSP) proudly announces its formation, uniting over two decades of nationally recognized Executive Recruiting expertise with an exclusive relationship to Provision People-an industry-renowned global high-volume recruitment platform. PSP integrates robust professional networks, advanced AI research, and strategic offices across 11 states to offer nationwide and global hiring solutions.
PSP provides three core services:
Executive Search
– Delivering top-tier leadership talent for crucial positions
Professional
Search – Identifying skilled professionals to drive organizational success
Provision People
– A globally recognized high-volume recruitment service, scaling to meet diverse hiring needs
"The alignment of our industry-renowned executive search team at Princeton Search Partners with Provision People's global high-volume recruitment platform creates an unmatched synergy," said CEO Patrick Long . "Together, we elevate the client and candidate experience, covering every corner of the recruitment realm with distinction."
With a proven track record-including a 93% offer acceptance rate, 92% candidate retention rate, and 89% client retention rate-PSP continues to demonstrate superior results. Notably, 22% of all searches generate at least one additional hire, contributing to more than $64,000,000 in total placement fees earned.
"Each member of our team brings deep individual expertise that, when combined, forms a truly impactful collective," added Managing Partner Ed Mamrak . "This synergy allows us to deliver outstanding results-whether companies need executive-level leaders or large-scale recruitment solutions."
By blending top-level executive search capabilities with high-volume hiring support, Princeton Search Partners stands as a one-stop resource for all talent needs. For additional information, visit
