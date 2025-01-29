عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Princeton Search Partners (PSP) Launches Robust Nationwide Executive Search Services


1/29/2025 10:17:18 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Search Partners (PSP) proudly announces its formation, uniting over two decades of nationally recognized Executive Recruiting expertise with an exclusive relationship to Provision People-an industry-renowned global high-volume recruitment platform. PSP integrates robust professional networks, advanced AI research, and strategic offices across 11 states to offer nationwide and global hiring solutions.

PSP provides three core services:

  • Executive Search – Delivering top-tier leadership talent for crucial positions
  • Professional Search – Identifying skilled professionals to drive organizational success
  • Provision People – A globally recognized high-volume recruitment service, scaling to meet diverse hiring needs

    "The alignment of our industry-renowned executive search team at Princeton Search Partners with Provision People's global high-volume recruitment platform creates an unmatched synergy," said CEO Patrick Long . "Together, we elevate the client and candidate experience, covering every corner of the recruitment realm with distinction."

    With a proven track record-including a 93% offer acceptance rate, 92% candidate retention rate, and 89% client retention rate-PSP continues to demonstrate superior results. Notably, 22% of all searches generate at least one additional hire, contributing to more than $64,000,000 in total placement fees earned.

    "Each member of our team brings deep individual expertise that, when combined, forms a truly impactful collective," added Managing Partner Ed Mamrak . "This synergy allows us to deliver outstanding results-whether companies need executive-level leaders or large-scale recruitment solutions."

    By blending top-level executive search capabilities with high-volume hiring support, Princeton Search Partners stands as a one-stop resource for all talent needs. For additional information, visit

    .

    Contact Name: Ed Mamrak

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: 215-668-9829

    SOURCE Princeton Search Partners

    WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
    Newsrooms &
    Influencers 9k+
    Digital Media
    Outlets 270k+
    Journalists
    Opted In GET STARTED

    MENAFN29012025003732001241ID1109144394


    • PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search