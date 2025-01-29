DEADLINE REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Micron Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Micron To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Micron Technology, Inc. (“Micron” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MU) and reminds investors of the March 10, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) demand for Micron's products in consumer markets, especially the Company's NAND products, had significantly deteriorated; (2) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the extent to which demand for Micron's products had recovered, particularly in consumer markets and for its NAND products, and/or had overstated the sustainability of demand for such products, as well as the normalization of inventory for such products; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 18, 2024, Micron announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year ("FY") 2025 and issued disappointing guidance for its second quarter of FY 2025. In response to the announcement, securities analysts commented on the reduced guidance and lowered their price targets for Micron stock given the weakness in the Company's consumer chips business. For example, UBS wrote that "[g]uidance was below even the most bearish bogeys we heard into the report, with the company citing ongoing malaise in consumer markets." Similarly, a Bank of America analyst indicated Micron's revenue from sales of its AI memory chips cannot offset the "downward pressure" caused by weak demand for those used in personal computers and smartphones.

On this news, Micron's stock price fell $16.81 per share, or 16.2%, to close at $87.09 per share on December 19, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Micron's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

