Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Rolled Products Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Aluminum Rolled Products market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The aluminum rolled products market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $59.14 billion in 2024 to $63.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for packaging, automobile, aerospace, ship, building, printing, and electronics industries, changing consumer demands, government policies and regulations, multi-year agreements for the supply of advanced aluminum rolled products, increased urbanization.

The aluminum rolled products market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $89.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of strategies by key players, increasing demand for aluminum rolled products, growing automotive and transportation industry, growth in the electricals and electronics industry, increasing demand for sustainable aluminum by recycling scrap. Major trends in the forecast period include focus on circular economy, lightweighting in transportation, architectural innovation, customization and formability, digitalization in manufacturing.

The anticipated surge in demand within the automotive industry is poised to drive substantial growth within the aluminum rolled products market. The growing demand in the construction sector is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the aluminum rolled products market.

Product innovations are a significant trend gaining traction in the aluminum rolled products market. Leading companies within the aluminum rolled products market are strategically focusing on innovative offerings as a pivotal strategy to drive revenue growth within their respective markets.

In March 2024, SiAT, a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in innovative nanomaterials for next-generation batteries, partnered with C.S. Aluminum Corporation to launch carbon nanotube-coated aluminum foil. This new product is designed to meet the growing demand for faster charging and longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries, sodium batteries, and supercapacitors. The carbon nanotube (CNT) coating is known to be ten times more conductive than traditional carbon black, which enhances the performance of the batteries significantly. This collaboration aims to address key industry challenges and improve battery efficiency, showcasing a strategic effort to leverage advanced materials in the energy storage sector. C.S. Aluminum Corporation, also based in Taiwan, specializes in producing rolled aluminum products, complementing SiAT's innovative focus on nanotechnology.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aluminium rolled products market in 2024. The regions covered in the aluminum rolled products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the aluminum rolled products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Foil; Plate; Sheet

2) By Grade: 1xxx Series; 3xxx Series; 5xxx Series; 6xxx Series

3) By End User: Automotive and Transportation; Building and Infrastructure; Packaging; Consumer Durables; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Foil: Household Foil; Food Packaging Foil; Pharmaceutical Foil

2) By Plate: Thick Aluminum Plate; Thin Aluminum Plate; Specialty Plates

3) By Sheet: Standard Aluminum Sheet; Anodized Aluminum Sheet; Coated Aluminum Sheet

Key Companies Profiled: Novelis Inc.; Constellium SE; Arconic Rolled Products Corporation; Aleris Corp.; Hulett Aluminium (Pty) Limited

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes