The United States barbeque grill market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer interest in outdoor cooking, particularly during the summer. As more individuals seek social and family-oriented activities, barbeque grilling has gained popularity, boosting demand across various grill types.



Gas grills dominate sales due to their convenience, ease of use, and faster cooking times, while charcoal and electric grills also maintain market presence. As of March 2024, retail stores account for 70% of barbeque grill sales. In terms of purchasing behavior, 21% of online buyers choose in-store pickup, and 55% of consumers research grills online before purchasing. Additionally, 39% of in-store purchasers conduct online research before making their decision.

Technological advancements have further fueled market growth, with innovations such as smart grills that allow users to control temperature and monitor cooking progress remotely. Premium grills, offering enhanced durability and unique features, are also gaining popularity, appealing to enthusiasts and outdoor cooking aficionados.

Portable and Compact Grills for On-the-Go Cooking

With more consumers embracing outdoor activities such as camping, tailgating, and picnicking, portable and compact grills are becoming a growing segment of the barbeque grill market. The demand for portable grills has risen as consumers seek convenience and flexibility in their cooking options, especially for on-the-go grilling.

Portable grills are available in a variety of styles, from compact gas and charcoal grills to lightweight electric models. Many of these grills are designed to be easily transported, featuring foldable legs, carrying handles, and lightweight materials. This trend is driven by the desire for convenience and the increasing number of people who enjoy outdoor cooking in diverse settings, from beaches to national parks to sporting events.

Manufacturers are also introducing grills that can be used for multiple purposes, such as grilling, smoking, and even baking, catering to consumers who want versatile cooking solutions in compact formats. These grills are becoming increasingly popular with consumers who live in apartments or smaller homes, where space for traditional, full-sized grills may be limited.

The rise in popularity of portable grills is also linked to the increasing demand for outdoor cooking in urban environments. As city dwellers seek to enjoy outdoor cooking and social gatherings without owning large backyard spaces, portable grills provide the perfect solution. This trend is particularly popular among younger consumers, such as millennials and Gen Z, who are more likely to embrace compact and mobile products for their convenience and portability.

Health-Conscious Grilling and Plant-Based Options

As the trend toward healthier eating continues to rise, health-conscious grilling has become an important trend in the barbeque grill market. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier grilling options, such as cooking lean meats, fish, and vegetables, rather than traditional fatty cuts of meat. This shift in consumer preferences is reshaping the types of grills people purchase and the kinds of foods they prepare.

Grilling is often seen as a healthier cooking method because it allows excess fats to drip away, making it a popular choice for individuals looking to reduce their fat intake. As a result, grills that are designed for healthier cooking, such as those that feature grease management systems or more precise heat control, are gaining in popularity.

Additionally, there is a growing demand for grills that cater to plant-based diets. As more consumers adopt vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian lifestyles, there is an increased interest in grills that are specifically designed for cooking plant-based foods, such as vegetables, tofu, and meat substitutes. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing grills with features that allow for better control of cooking temperatures, ensuring that plant-based foods are cooked to perfection without burning or drying out.

Grill manufacturers are also expanding their product lines to include grilling accessories tailored to plant-based diets, such as vegetable baskets, grilling mats, and tofu presses. This trend reflects the broader movement toward plant-based eating and the desire for grilling options that cater to diverse dietary preferences.

Segmental Insights

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated the United States barbeque grill market due to their wide reach, convenience, and large retail space dedicated to grilling products. These stores provide customers with easy access to a broad range of barbeque grills, from entry-level models to high-end, premium options. Consumers prefer supermarkets and hypermarkets for their ability to offer competitive pricing, promotions, and discounts, making them attractive shopping destinations for large, seasonal purchases like barbeque grills.

Additionally, the in-store shopping experience allows consumers to physically inspect and compare products, read labels, and ask for advice, which enhances purchasing confidence. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also well-positioned to capitalize on peak grilling seasons, such as summer holidays and outdoor events, offering timely sales and promotional campaigns. With their extensive distribution networks and ability to offer a variety of complementary grilling accessories, these retail formats continue to lead in the barbeque grill market in the United States.

Regional Insights

The South region was the dominated market for barbeque grills in the United States, driven by a strong cultural affinity for outdoor cooking and barbeque traditions. With states like Texas, Georgia, and Florida at the forefront, the South has a long history of barbeque cuisine, and outdoor grilling is a favored pastime. The region's warm climate allows for year-round grilling, further contributing to its market dominance. Additionally, the South has a large population of grill enthusiasts, with many households owning multiple grills.

The area's robust retail presence, including big-box retailers, home improvement stores, and online platforms, also supports market growth. Furthermore, regional barbeque festivals, competitions, and events foster consumer interest and demand for high-quality grills and accessories. The combination of cultural, climatic, and economic factors positions the South as a key driver of the U.S. barbeque grill market, making it the leading region in terms of sales and consumption.

Key Attributes:

