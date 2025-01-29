Temperature Sensor Market Expected To Reach USD 12.30 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Temperature Sensor Size & Growth Report

The growing adoption of automation, IoT, and energy-efficient technologies across industries is driving the demand for precise temperature sensors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Temperature Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 7.30 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.03 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.71% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Rapid Growth in the Temperature Sensor Market: Advancements Fueling Innovation and EfficiencyThe Temperature Sensor Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, evolving government policies, and diverse applications. In 2023 and 2024, countries globally are focusing on advanced temperature monitoring systems to enhance industrial efficiency, healthcare services, and environmental management. Stringent regulations in North America and Europe, such as the European Green Deal and U.S. Department of Energy policies, are accelerating sensor adoption for better energy management. Innovations like AI-integrated sensors and wearable temperature monitors are revolutionizing industries, healthcare, and automotive sectors. Emerging applications, such as precision farming and smart city initiatives in Asia, are expanding market opportunities. With increasing R&D investments, the market is set to play a key role in driving technological advancement, sustainability, and efficiency across sectors.Get Free Sample Report of Temperature Sensor Market @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Honeywell International- Siemens AAG- Texas Instruments- TE Connectivity- Amphenol Corporation- Analog Devices- STMicroelectronics- Infineon Technologies- Fluke Corporation- Omega Engineering- Sensirion AG- Microchip Technology- ABB Group- NXP Semiconductors- Panasonic Corporation- Emerson Electric- Dwyer Instruments- WIKA Instruments- Yokogawa Electric- Renesas ElectronicsSegment-wise Analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market: By Output and ConnectivityBy OutputIn 2023, the analog segment led the Temperature Sensor Market, accounting for 65% of the market share due to their simplicity, real-time response, and ease of integration in older systems. Analog sensors remain highly relevant in applications like HVAC systems and industrial process monitoring.The digital segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.16% from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements like noise immunity, precise data transmission, and IoT compatibility. Recent developments in digital sensors, integrated with AI-driven platforms, enable predictive maintenance and enhanced production efficiency, supporting the shift towards automated, interconnected systems in Industry 4.0.By ConnectivityIn 2023, the wired segment led the Temperature Sensor Market with a 64% market share due to its reliability and widespread use in industrial and commercial applications, such as manufacturing process control and data centers, where real-time temperature monitoring is essential. However, the wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.24% from 2024 to 2032. Advancements in connectivity technologies like Bluetooth and Zigbee are driving the adoption of wireless sensors in smart homes, health monitoring, and remote surveillance. With lower installation costs and compatibility with IoT frameworks, wireless sensors are increasingly used in agricultural IoT solutions for real-time environmental monitoring and resource efficiency.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @Regional Growth Drivers in the Temperature Sensor Market: North America and Asia PacificNorth America held the largest share of the Temperature Sensor Market in 2023, with a 38% share, driven by technological advancements, a robust industrial infrastructure, and government initiatives focused on energy efficiency. The region's emphasis on smart manufacturing and IoT applications has further boosted the demand for temperature sensors. U.S. investments in advanced manufacturing technologies under the Manufacturing USA program have accelerated sensor integration into industrial processes. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 6.23% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid urbanization, smart city projects, and increased industrial automation investments in countries like China and India are key growth drivers. Government initiatives such as "Made in China 2025" and "Digital India" are fueling the adoption of temperature sensors across various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics.Recent Development-On January 10, 2025, Emerson, launched the AVENTICSTM DS1 Dewpoint Sensor, the first industrial sensor capable of monitoring dew point, temperature, humidity, and air quality of compressed air and non-corrosive gases in real-time. This sensor helps operators detect excess moisture early, preventing equipment damage, optimizing air quality, and extending the life of pneumatic-On August 28, 2024, ABB announced the acquisition of the Födisch Group, a leader in advanced measurement solutions, enhancing ABB's Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) portfolio. This acquisition strengthens ABB's global competitiveness in emission monitoring across various industries.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Temperature Sensor Market Segmentation, by Product TypeChapter 8. Temperature Sensor Market Segmentation, by OutputChapter 9. Temperature Sensor Market Segmentation, by ConnectivityChapter 10. Temperature Sensor Market Segmentation, by Industry VerticalChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued...Purchase Single User PDF of Temperature Sensor Market Forecast Report @

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.