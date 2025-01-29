Bluegrace Logistics Names Elisabeth Miller Director Of Parcel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancing Parcel Capabilities, Tools and Integrations

Tampa, FL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, proudly announces Elisabeth Miller as Director of Parcel. Miller will lead the company's established parcel services department, enhancing its capabilities and integration with existing Less-than-Truckload (LTL) and Truckload (TL) offerings.

Recognizing the growing demand for single-sourced managed solutions, BlueGrace Logistics is reinforcing its commitment to innovation by bolstering its Parcel division. This department focuses on procurement, contract negotiation, systems integration, service audits, and business intelligence-all aimed at streamlining operations and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"We understand the increasing need for multimodal logistics solutions in today's fast-paced market," said Jason Lockard, SVP of Managed Logistics. "Elisabeth's leadership ensures we continue delivering freight services that optimize costs and efficiencies for our clients."

Miller brings over 20 years of expertise in supply chain, logistics, and e-commerce. She has spearheaded TMS development, strategic pricing, and managed 3PL customers while developing parcel resale programs. Her experience includes enhancing CRM systems, expanding market reach, and improving customer engagement. Known for fostering innovation and building strategic partnerships, Miller will spearhead efforts to drive growth and enhance BlueGrace's ongoing parcel operations.

“Elisabeth's strategic vision and extensive experience are invaluable as we strengthen our Parcel division,” said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace Logistics.“By fully integrating parcel with LTL, truckload, and Managed Logistics, we can deliver even greater efficiency and cost savings for our customers. Elisabeth's leadership ensures seamless, multimodal solutions for the evolving needs of the businesses we serve.”

Under Miller's direction, BlueGrace's Parcel division will deepen partnerships with carriers, refine integration of BlueShip® TMS and EVOS PlanToolsTM, and perform thorough audits of service and invoicing. Enhanced business intelligence will empower clients with actionable insights for decision-making, underscoring BlueGrace's commitment to be a trusted freight partner for businesses of all sizes.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus , a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit .

