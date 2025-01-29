Hellmann's Hits The Spot, Reuniting When Harry Met Sally Stars Meg Ryan And Billy Crystal In Iconic Katz's Deli In Big Game Ad

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In the :30 commercial, Meg Ryan is overtaken by the deliciousness of Hellmann's on her turkey sandwich, catching the attention of fellow deli patrons-including Sydney Sweeney

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's Big Game commercial "When Sally Met Hellmann's," released today, brings together Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan – 35 years after the 80's hit rom-com When Harry Met Sally – evoking timeless flavor and nostalgia with the iconic line: "I'll have what she's having." Reprising their beloved roles of Harry and Sally, the duo hilariously recreates the film's unforgettable deli scene in Katz's Delicatessen, with a deliciously creamy twist, thanks to Hellmann's mayonnaise.

Hellmann's releases Big Game ad starring Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal and Sydney Sweeney.

Hellmann's releases Big Game ad starring Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal and Sydney Sweeney.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal Reunite for Hellmann's Big Game ad.

Actress and Producer Sydney Sweeney makes a cameo in Hellmann's Big Game ad.

Billy Crystal brings back iconic cable knit sweater for Hellmann's Big Game ad.

Hellmann's and Katz's Deli are creating the“What She's Having” Sandwich Package, available for nationwide shipping.

The :30 commercial finds Sally sitting across from Harry, wearing his classic cable knit fisherman's sweater, celebrating their anniversary over a traditional deli lunch. Sally is displeased with her turkey sandwich until she adds a generous squeeze of rich and creamy Hellmann's mayonnaise that adds mind-blowing flavor so palpable that the rest of the patrons can't help but notice. So much so, award-nominated actress and producer, Sydney Sweeney, takes notice, delivering the famous line, "I'll Have What She's Having."

"Reuniting with Billy and stepping back into Sally's shoes was a joy," said Meg Ryan. "I'm hoping it'll be fun for fans to revisit this scene with its (wink, wink) new star, Hellmann's mayo."

"The opportunity to return to Katz's Deli with Meg was a no brainer," said Billy Crystal. "Thanks to Hellmann's, who came up with the concept and wrote a really funny spot, we're bringing some laughs and nostalgia and helping When Harry Met Sally celebrate its 35th Anniversary during the Big Game this year."

The commercial, created by VML, was shot at the famed Katz's Deli, with Meg and Billy back at the same table where they filmed the original scene, as well as Sydney delivering the famous line from the same table it was delivered at 35 years ago.

"Working with legends like Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal on this nostalgic and hilarious ad was such an honor. When Harry Met Sally is a rom-com classic, and adding Hellmann's to the scene was a perfect match, so it was an easy yes for this project," said Sydney Sweeney. "I can't wait for everyone to see it during the Big Game!"

To bring the flavor directly to fans, Hellmann's is teaming up with Katz's Deli to bring the iconic sandwiches featured in the ad to fans across the country. Beginning today through Sunday, February 9, mayo lovers can experience how Hellmann's hits the spot with the official 'What She's Having' Sandwich Package which features the main ingredients and a recipe card to make Sally's very particular, and very delicious, turkey sandwich order (with Hellmann's mayo of course) along with Harry's pastrami sandwich, just in time for the Big Game.

For full details and to order the 'What She's Having' Sandwich Package, fans nationwide can visit katzsdelicatessen . For the freshest game day spread, fans can schedule delivery on Friday, February 7, to serve at Big Game watch parties and celebrations. Each kit costs $120 (with free shipping) and can feed four to six people. Limited quantities available.

"For our fifth year in the Big Game, we wanted to be as iconic and memorable as the moments and dishes that are part of the final Game Day of football season," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP of Marketing, Condiments, Unilever North America. "By paying homage to the classic deli moment from When Harry Met Sally, with a creative remake to show fans how the deliciously creamy flavor of Hellmann's can make an ordinary sandwich extraordinarily mind-blowing, we were able to combine humor, nostalgia and the timeless appeal of Hellmann's that will leave a lasting impression on fans just as the movie did 35 years ago."

The ad is set to air in the second quarter and will close out Hellmann's season-long winning streak of making game day delicious, from the viral launch of the mayo-inspired Will Levis No.8 fragrance to the humorous Mayotivations campaign and the introduction of Manny Mayo , the brand's new, lovable mascot who joined the team earlier this fall. As an essential game day ingredient , Hellmann's continues to make its mark on football culture with engaging campaigns, helping fans savor every play.

As part of the brand's longstanding commitment to reducing food waste, Hellmann's has partnered with Food Recovery Network for the Big Game in New Orleans to recover and redistribute delicious surplus food for local hunger-fighting partners and people experiencing food insecurity. This same commitment resulted in the redistribution of 97,000 pounds of high-quality, surplus food as part of a year-round partnership with Food Recovery Network in 2024.

Both the :30 and :60 versions of "When Sally Met Hellmann's" are available across Hellmann's social media platforms and on YouTube. Agency Credits are shared below. For more information leading up to the game, please visit .

###



When Harry Met Sally used under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Creative Agency: VML

Media Agency: Mindshare

Public Relations Agency: Edelman

Social: U-Studio

Influencer: Village Marketing

Talent: Burns Entertainment

Director: Jake Szymanski

Cast:



Meg Ryan as Sally



Billy Crystal as Harry Sydney Sweeney as herself

Media Contact:

Cortney Haygood

[email protected]

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: .

SOURCE Hellmann's

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED