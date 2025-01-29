Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Launches Research-Ready Healthcare Data Blends To Expedite Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Blended, patient-level datasets leveraging proprietary tokenization simplify data enrichment while adhering to privacy standards

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions , a leading provider of healthcare analytics and insights, today announced the launch of new research-ready, real-world datasets designed to accelerate research timelines, reduce costs and enable more equitable analyses. Using referential-based tokenization, the patient-level datasets are blended, expert determined and certified ensuring they are standardized and research ready. This process gives research teams a more simplified way to enrich their datasets or define a cohort of interest to support specific study objectives, including benchmarking with comparator cohorts. These datasets integrate into clinical research workflows, generating impactful real-world evidence to accelerate innovation and speed-to-market.

"By offering comprehensive, research-ready datasets that are standardized, expert determined and ready for immediate use, we're enabling researchers to eliminate traditional data management challenges and accelerate their timeline to deliver actionable insights," said Adam Mariano, president and general manager of healthcare, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We're empowering research teams with a more efficient way to create more holistic and unbiased datasets, so they can uncover health disparities, develop personalized treatments, and ultimately improve patient outcomes across diverse populations."

The new, expert determined data blends include two or more of the following datasets:



Care Delivery Insights:



Healthcare utilization insights from de-identified open and closed medical, pharmacy and lab claims including diagnoses, comorbidities, service date, place of service, service codes and modifiers



Pharmacy/medication insights, including drug name, code, quantity and dosage

Financial insights, including details on the total cost of care

Social determinants of health (SDOH):



Factors such as transportation risks, financial challenges and proximity to care

Insights on disparities in healthcare access based on urban/rural settings, food deserts, and race/ethnicity

Mortality Insights: Derived from non-traditional sources and updated weekly

The data blends also provide a longitudinal view across all settings of care and all populations, reducing potential biases from single-source data. Advanced subgroup analyses enable researchers to identify distinct patient populations with unique treatment responses, fostering personalized care and more effective therapeutics and care delivery models. Furthermore, the data blends support proactive monitoring to identify high-risk populations, reduce adverse events, and facilitate patient assistance programs by addressing financial and logistical challenges.

