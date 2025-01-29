Ingredion Named To 2025 FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies List For 15Th Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food industry, has been named to the 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list. This marks the 15th time Ingredion has received this distinguished recognition, reaffirming the Company's position as a leader in innovation, sustainability, and corporate excellence.

“To be recognized for the 15th time by our peers on the World's Most Admired Companies list is a testament to Ingredion's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO.“Our 12,000 employees across the globe are the driving force behind this recognition, demonstrating their dedication to our values and mission of enhancing lives by delivering value to our stakeholders, customers, and communities.”

The Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list is regarded as the definitive benchmark for corporate reputation, developed annually by Fortune in collaboration with Korn Ferry. This prestigious ranking evaluates companies across a range of industries and countries on nine criteria, including innovation, investment value, social responsibility, management quality, and the ability to attract and retain talent.

With businesses operating in 30 countries and spanning 51 industries, the companies included in this year's list represent the most respected and reputable organizations globally. The complete rankings are available in Fortune magazine's February/March 2025 print issue and can also be accessed online .

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of over $8 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest company news.

