Supercom Wins New Multi-Year National Contract With Government Of Nordic European Country

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (Nasdaq: SPCB ) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has won a new multi-year national contract with the of a Nordic European country. Under this contract, SuperCom will develop, deliver, and maintain a new national computerized system for enrolment, personalization, and issuance of secured Driving License ("DL") cards.

The new system will leverage SuperCom's secured MagnaTM e-Government platform, a proprietary and innovative digital identity solution designed for secure enrolment, personalization, and issuance of both traditional and biometric-based multi-ID cards.

SuperCom's solution will integrate directly with the country's various governmental IT infrastructure, including existing e-ID and e-Passport systems, ensuring compliance with EU and ICAO security standards. Additionally, SuperCom will provide long-term system maintenance and support throughout the duration of the contract.

"We are pleased with this win for SuperCom, consistent with our strategy to expand in developed markets," commented Mr. Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO. "The new secured DL system will leverage SuperCom's most advanced ePassport, e-ID, and secured DL technology, significantly enhancing the security, efficiency, and reliability of our customer's document issuance and delivery processes."

"As we continue our global expansion with our electronic monitoring technology, we are happy to see the persistent confidence government customers place in our wider array of proprietary technology solutions. In this case, our ability to issue EU and ICAO-compliant, highly secure e-Passport, National e-ID, and secured DL cards. This project further solidifies our position as a trusted provider of highly secure digital identity and monitoring solutions in Europe," concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

