(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”) announced today that it was named the number one“most active” securities law firm for Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, Registered Direct, Private Placement, and At-the-Market (ATM) Offerings in PlacementTracker's 2024 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables, with 42 transactions, totaling $241.7 million.

SRFC was also ranked fourth in the Investor Counsel and fifth in the Placement Agent Counsel categories, with six transactions totaling $10.5 million and 18 transactions totaling $83.8 million, respectively. The PlacementTracker includes deals such as Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, and its full report can be found here .

During the year, a total of $61.6 billion was raised across 1,435 transactions. SRFC's combined 66 transactions, totaling $336 million, resulted in the firm's industry-leading status across PlacementTracker's league tables. This volume further solidifies the prominent role SRFC plays in handling the legal aspects of these complex transactions for companies spanning a vast spectrum of industries.

“Our team of legal experts stayed active all year long, cementing Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel as one of the most reliable firms to approach for legal counsel on PIPEs and other complex legal transactions,” said Ross Carmel, name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel.“Our work in 2025 will be no different: we aim to further build upon this industry-leading success to achieve more impressive outcomes as the year progresses.”

PlacementTracker is the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets. Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issues that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.

“The Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel team works tirelessly to establish itself as a legal leader for a broad scope of complicated securities transactions, PIPEs and private placements prominent among them,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel.“Our firm prides itself as the go-to legal counsel for PIPE transactions, built upon an outstanding reputation in the space that other firms are now scrambling to emulate. Being ranked first isn't our goal, it's the natural outcome of our team's undying dedication to success on behalf of its clients.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities, and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC's renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations, and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

