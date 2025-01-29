Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banking, Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $66.33 billion in 2024 to $74.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in internet penetration, increased focus on innovation, emergence of fintech companies, changes in customer preferences, demographics, and lifestyles, stringent regulations.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $116.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for cloud-based security solutions, increasing adoption of mobile devices and BYOD policies, rise in cybercrime and cyber threats, growing need for regulatory compliance, advancements in biometric technology. Major trends in the forecast period include ongoing digital transformation, collaboration with fintech, open banking and partnerships with technology partners, zero trust security model, behavioral analytics.

The increasing prevalence of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of banking financial services and insurance BFSI security market going forward. The growing acceptance of online banking, mobile payments, and e-commerce among consumers is anticipated to drive the expansion of the BFSI security market in the future.

Technological advancements is a significant trend gaining traction in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market. Major companies operating in the BFSI security market are developing new secured payment solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

North America was the largest region in the banking financial services and insurance BFSI security market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Physical Security; Virtual Security

2) By Information Security Offering: Solution; Service

3) By End User: Banks; Insurance Companies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Physical Security: Access Control Systems; Video Surveillance (CCTV); Intrusion Detection Systems; Security Personnel; Perimeter Security; Fire And Safety Systems

2) By Virtual Security: Network Security; Endpoint Security; Application Security; Data Security; Identity & Access Management (IAM); Threat Intelligence; Incident Response Services

Key Companies Profiled: International Business Machines Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; McAfee Inc.; Akamai Technologies Inc.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes