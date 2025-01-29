Propelling Innovation: Cv International Introduces Next-Generation Enhancements For 2025!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cv International, Key highlights include:



The All-New MNG-4 Mobile Nitrogen Generator : Redesigned and reengineered from the ground up, the MNG-4 'New-Gen' offers superior performance to meet the most demanding operational requirements. This latest iteration includes Cvi's Nitrogen Backpack, an explosion proof cylinder fill station, enhanced mobility, portability, reliability, and ease of use.

Air & Nitrogen Deployment Servicing Packs: includes the CFK-1 (Contained Fill Kit), the NBSS-3 (Nitrogen Backpack Servicing System) and spare cylinder packs. Cvi Nitrogen Systems

The Maintainer Series Aircraft Maintenance Stands : Specifically designed with safety, modularity, lightness, and mobility in mind, the Maintainer Series delivers an unparalleled solution for modern aircraft maintenance . These stands are fabricated to ensure maximum efficiency and safety, reflecting Cvi's dedication to innovation and user needs.

Enhanced WindSuite: Featuring an upgraded booster for increased performance, Cvi's WindSuite now sets a new standard in reliability and efficiency. The system includes its core components-the booster, explosion proof Cylinder Fill Station, and WindKit-all designed to provide a comprehensive, seamless solution for high-pressure systems.

Enhanced TIGR System Features: The TIGR (Transformer Integrated Guard Rail) system now includes an improved gate design for easier access, the innovative TIGR Tooth mounting system for secure and efficient assembly, and a significantly upgraded rail mounting system for enhanced stability and durability. Commitment to Growth and Excellence: Cv International continues its steadfast support for the military and aviation communities while pursuing strategic expansion in the commercial aviation sector. With a focus on advancing technology and delivering world-class solutions, Cvi is poised for continued leadership in the industry.

"These advancements represent our vision for the future of aviation, utilities, sustainable energy and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Dan Warden, CEO, Cv International. "We're proud to deliver solutions that empower professionals across the energy, military and commercial aviation sectors."

For more information about Cv International and our 2025 innovations, visit .

For further details or media inquiries, please contact:

George Darcy

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

541-480-1716

About Cv International:

For over 40 years, Cv International has provided innovative solutions to industries including Wind Energy, Aviation, Hydro Electric, and Oil & Gas. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Cv International is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) delivering high-performance nitrogen systems, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, and maintenance solutions. Visit us at .

SOURCE Cv International