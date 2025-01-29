CBE Customer Solutions Welcomes Rachel Rybicki As Chief Client Success Officer, Bringing Fresh Expertise To Client Success Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBE Customer Solutions is excited to announce Rachel Rybicki as the new Chief Client Success Officer. Bringing 25 years of BPO experience and a reputation for innovation, Rachel joins CBE ready to take client success to a new level with expanded outsourcing services and go-to-market strategies.

Rybicki's career spans industries from healthcare and insurance to fintech and high-tech. She has managed a $250 million portfolio, designed game-changing client growth strategies, and led high-touch service delivery for global brands. Her expertise combines digital CX, right-shoring and cost efficiency with AI-driven solutions and transformative tech. Rybicki knows how to optimize processes from global labor models to interaction analytics, and she's always looking for opportunities to drive growth and value for clients.

“Rachel brings a wealth of experience in client success management and a deep understanding of the BPO landscape,” said Erica Parks, CBE's President and CEO.“Her strategic mindset and proven track record in building strong client relationships make her an excellent fit for this pivotal role within our organization!”

As CBE's Chief Client Success Officer, Rybicki will lead our efforts to ensure the success and satisfaction of our valued clients in the BPO sector and drive strategic growth for our organization. She will work closely with our teams to develop and implement innovative strategies that deliver exceptional service and tangible results for our strategic global partners.

Rybicki shared her thoughts on CBE's mission and future:“CBE is a special place, starting 90+ years ago as a family-owned company, doing very good work with very good people to run large, complex collections contracts. Our mission now is to accelerate growth in the BPO / Customer Solutions space. Everything we do is centered around integrity and trust, and the best client and customer experiences. I'm surrounded by an entrepreneurial executive team, and an energized sales & marketing team. We have such a solid foundation of people and capabilities, more than ready to make 2025 a year of continued growth and expansion. I'm really proud and excited.”

When she is not creating impactful client and customer solutions, you can find Rachel cheering for the Buffalo Bills, hosting friends and family, or supporting her kids from the bleachers at their football, basketball, baseball/softball, and volleyball games. Based in Buffalo, NY, Rachel balances her fast-paced career with family and community connections. Join us in welcoming Rachel Rybicki to the CBE family!

