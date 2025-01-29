Wix To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results On February 19, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 before the opens on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Management will host a call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at .



What: Wix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Registration:



Replay: Replay is available for 12 months Webcast:





About Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally to create, manage and grow a digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.





For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Investor Relations:

...

Media Relations:

...

1Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.