Puget Sound Energy And Modern Hydrogen Forge Decarbonization Path With Innovative Hydrogen Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington companies team up to deliver a cleaner, reliable solution, enabling commercial and industrial customers to reduce emissions

Bellevue, WA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE), Washington's largest utility, and Modern Hydrogen, a clean energy leader, today announced a strategic partnership to drive the adoption of advanced decarbonized technologies in support of meeting Washington state's clean energy goals.

Modern Hydrogen's innovative carbon removal enables large-scale CO2 emissions reduction in Washington's most difficult-to-decarbonize commercial & industrial sectors. By joining forces, PSE and Modern Hydrogen will promote the development of distributed methane pyrolysis technology, a groundbreaking solution that removes carbon from natural gas at the point-of-use for commercial and industrial operations.

“PSE is undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as we strive to meet Washington state's clean energy laws-some of the most ambitious in the nation,” said Josh Jacobs, PSE Vice President of Energy Strategy and Planning.“Our partnership with Modern Hydrogen is a significant step towards achieving this vision, as their technology has the potential to help our largest gas customers accelerate their decarbonization programs and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), PSE and Modern Hydrogen will collaborate on supporting commercial and industrial customer decarbonization objectives, market analysis, and the technical and economic evaluation of Modern Hydrogen's technology as a decarbonized energy solution in customer-specific applications.

“PSE demonstrates the leadership required to decarbonize at scale,” said Tony Pan, CEO of Modern Hydrogen.“We're proud to provide the technologies that enable Washington state's clean energy goals, without the immense cost and wait for new grid infrastructure buildout.”

Modern Hydrogen products remove carbon from natural gas, at the meter, for commercial and industrial operations. Modern Hydrogen's scalable solutions may empower utilities to decarbonize without adding additional strain to the electrical grid. To meet decarbonization goals in sectors that are hard to electrify, such as industrial manufacturing and heavy-duty transportation, distributed natural gas pyrolysis will be critical.

The Pacific Northwest has emerged as a leader in the clean hydrogen economy. This partnership strengthens Washington state's position at the forefront of hydrogen innovation, and it complements regional efforts such as the PNW Hydrogen Hub. By collaborating with Modern Hydrogen, PSE is supporting the development of scalable, localized hydrogen solutions that not only aim to reduce emissions but also drive economic growth and regional energy resilience.

# # #

About Puget Sound Energy

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. We're the state's largest utility, supporting approximately 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. We're undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as we strive to meet some of the most ambitious clean energy laws in the nation, while delivering on our customers' expectations for safe and reliable energy. For more about PSE, visit pse.com.

About Modern Hydrogen

Modern Hydrogen is a world leader in distributed decarbonized natural gas technologies, methane pyrolysis, clean hydrogen, and carbon management. Modern provides practical, clean energy solutions using existing natural gas infrastructure for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. Founded in 2015, Modern is a Seattle-based company backed by investors such as Bill Gates, NextEra Energy, and National Grid. The company's mission is to make energy both cleaner and cheaper. Learn more at

Modern Hydrogen Manufacturing facility

