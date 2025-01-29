ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results; Continues Trend Of Net Interest Margin Expansion And Asset Quality

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, (OTCQX: ESBS) (the“Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the“Bank”) today reported net income of $466 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $582 thousand or $0.08 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key Quarterly Data 2024 Highlights Performance Metrics 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 .The Cost of Funds for the three months ended December 31, 2024, improved to 3.02% from 3.02% in the prior linked quarter.

.For 3 months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's net interest margin increased to 2.50% compared to 2.30% for the 3 months ended September 30, 2024.

.The Company sold $3 million in SBA 7a loan during the quarter, resulting in a gain on loan sale.

.The Company has replaced $56 million of higher-costing wholesale funding with lower cost organic deposits over the nine-months in 2024.

.Total Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, totaled $8.4 million increasing for a second consecutive quarter. Return on average assets (%) 0.29 0.36 0.05 Return on average equity (%) 3.94 4.98 0.73 Return on average tangible equity (%) 3.99 5.04 0.74 Net interest margin (%) 2.50

2.30 2.28 Income Statement (a) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Net interest income $ 3,876 $ 3,567 $ 3,454 Non-interest income $ 372 $ 609 $ 322 Net income $ 466 $ 582 $ 84 Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 Balance Sheet (a) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Average total loans $ 566,031 $ 566,031 $ 569,515 Average total deposits $ 512,120 $ 512,120 $ 470,394 Book value per share $ 6.89 $ 6.85 $ 6.83 Tangible book value per share $ 6.81 $ 6.77 $ 6.74 (a) In thousands except for per share amounts

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said,“We ended 2024 with positive trends over the last two quarters. The downward turn in interest rates has bolstered our net interest income. The Company's net interest margin increased by twenty basis points, demonstrating growth for the past three quarters. This coupled with our cost containment program has bolstered our core earnings. The Company's balance sheet and capital position remain a strength for our Company.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $636.6 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 0.3%, as compared to total assets of $638.7 million on December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to a slightly smaller loan portfolio.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $559.3 million, a decrease of 0.8% from December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.91%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.3 million or 0.84% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, increasing from $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.94%, as of December 31, 2024, and 0.22% for December 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2023, was primarily due to one Commercial Real Estate and one 1-4 family investor loan being placed on non-accrual status. Both loans are deemed to be well collateralized and in total amount to $4.0 million.

Total liabilities decreased $3.8 million to $589.1 million at December 31, 2024 from $592.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to repayments of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings partially offset by growth in core deposits. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in interest-bearing, non-maturity deposit accounts, as well as interest-bearing deposits.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.31%, 13.68%, 13.68% and 14.93%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the Fourth quarter 2024 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.89 at December 31, 2024 compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.81 at December 31, 2024 compared to $6.74 at December 31, 2023.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024, vs. September 30, 2024

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company net income totaled $466 thousand compared to a net income of $582 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease can be attributed to lower non-interest income and non-interest expense, partially offset by higher net interest income quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased $309 thousand, to $3.9 million from $3.6 million at three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company's net interest margin widened by nine basis points to 2.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 2.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in margin can be attributed to a reduction in the Company's average cost for its interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a $2 thousand provision for credit losses taken for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a reversal for credit losses of $38 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income decreased $237 thousand, to $372 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with non-interest income of $609 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to lower service charges and fees and no gain on extinguishment of the Company's subordinated debt, partially offset by the gain on loan sales.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter were due to a $154 thousand increase in other expenses, due to a lack of a recovery of collection expenses that we realized in the September 2024 quarter, an increase in employment search fees, and other expenses. The $92 thousand increase in professional fees, due to higher legal and consulting fees as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income totaled $1.1 million in comparison to $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease can mainly be attributed to higher costs paid on deposits which increased $5.1 million year over year.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 11% or $1.8 million, to $14.1 million from $15.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to increased interest expense for deposits, partially offset by increased interest income earned on the loan portfolio.

Provision for credit losses totaled $12 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $20 thousand provision for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared with noninterest income of $758 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase can be attributed to the gain recorded on extinguishment of sub-debt which is partially offset by decreased in gain on sale of loans period over period.

Operating expenses totaled $14.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $15.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, or a decrease of 7.1%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to initiatives taking effect from the cost-cutting program launched in 2024.

About ES Bancshares Inc.

ES Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the“Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank's principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company's website address is . The Company's annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” or“continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc's. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary

(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 |----(unaudited)----| Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,713 32,728 Securities, net 22,336 15,220 Loans receivable, net: Real estate mortgage loans 545,569 551,124 Commercial and Lines of Credit 14,418 13,301 Home Equity and Consumer Loans 398 349 Deferred costs 4,084 4,233 Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (5,137 ) (5,086 ) Total loans receivable, net 559,330 563,920 Accrued interest receivable 2,628 2,625 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 4,335 5,191 Goodwill 581 581 Bank premises and equipment, net 4,845 5,600 Repossessed assets - - Right of use lease assets 5,894 6,415 Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,489 5,341 Other Assets 4,471 1,129 Total Assets $ 636,622 638,750 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 133,268 109,065 Interest-Bearing Deposits 359,816 328,479 Brokered Deposits 20,750 56,581 Total Deposits 513,834 494,125 Bond Issue, net of costs 11,787 13,708 Borrowed Money 50,084 70,805 Lease Liability 6,172 6,672 Other Liabilities 7,195 7,578 Total Liabilities 589,071 592,888 Stockholders' equity 47,551 45,862 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 636,622 638,750





ES Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 |--------------(unaudited)--------------| |----(unaudited)----| Interest income Loans $ 7,405 $ 7,315 $ 7,059 $ 29,273 $ 26,343 Securities 224 218 110 678 446 Other interest-earning assets 373 428 278 1,624 1,418 Total Interest Income 8,002 7,961 7,447 31,576 28,207 Interest expense Deposits 3,436 3,674 2,945 14,531 9,052 Borrowings 690 720 1,048 2,950 3,268 Total Interest Expense 4,126 4,394 3,993 17,482 12,320 Net Interest Income 3,876 3,567 3,454 14,094 15,887 (Rev)Prov for Credit Losses 2 (38 ) (83 ) 12 20 Net Interest Income after (Rev)Prov for Credit Losses 3,874 3,605 3,537 14,082 15,867 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 192 264 254 828 762 Gain on loan sales 139 - 30 140 168 Gain on extinguishment of Sub-debt - 245 - 245 - Other 42 100 38 314 149 Total non-interest income 372 609 322 1,527 1,080 Non-interest expenses Compensation and benefits 1,662 1,719 1,745 6,830 7,408 Occupancy and equipment 618 618 646 2,509 2,656 Data processing service fees 295 315 357 1,253 1,396 Professional fees 247 155 357 808 1,104 FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments 132 100 88 428 272 Advertising 64 84 101 308 406 Insurance 56 55 51 208 190 Other 518 365 405 1,622 1,603 Total non-interest expense 3,592 3,411 3,750 13,966 15,035 Income prior to tax expense 654 803 109 1,643 1,912 Income taxes 188 221 25 539 440 Net Income $ 466 $ 582 $ 84 $ 1,104 $ 1,472





ES Bancshares, Inc. Average Balance Sheet Data For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Assets 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 564,745 $ 7,405 5.24 % $ 566,031 $ 7,315 5.17 % $ 569,515 $ 7,059 4.96 % Investment securities 22,898 224 3.91 % 22,480 218 3.87 % 15,957 110 2.75 % Other interest-earning assets 31,135 373 4.69 % 31,656 428 5.29 % 20,128 278 5.40 % Total interest-earning assets 618,778 8,002 5.17 % 620,167 7,961 5.13 % 605,600 7,447 4.92 % Non-interest earning assets 18,048 17,919 16,840 Total assets $ 636,826 $ 638,086 $ 622,440 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 32,800 $ 27 0.33 % $ 33,512 $ 55 0.65 % $ 25,368 $ 23 0.36 % Savings accounts 217,746 1,695 3.09 % 200,248 1,728 3.42 % 123,641 884 2.84 % Certificates of deposit 166,368 1,714 4.09 % 173,577 1,891 4.32 % 207,091 2,037 3.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits 416,914 3,436 3.27 % 407,337 3,674 3.58 % 356,101 2,945 3.28 % Borrowings 50,189 499 3.94 % 52,984 519 3.89 % 76,844 827 4.27 % Subordinated debenture 11,784 191 6.43 % 13,726 201 5.81 % 13,705 221 6.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 478,887 4,126 3.42 % 474,047 4,394 3.68 % 446,649 3,993 3.55 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 96,011 104,782 114,293 Other liabilities 14,580 13,045 15,803 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 110,591 117,827 130,096 Stockholders' equity 47,347 46,211 45,695 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 636,826 $ 638,086 $ 622,440 Net interest income $ 3,874 $ 3,567 $ 3,454 Average interest rate spread 1.75 % 1.46 % 1.37 % Net interest margin 2.50 % 2.30 % 2.28 %





Five Quarter Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Performance Ratios (%) - annualized Return(loss) on Average Assets 0.29 0.36 0.10 (0.07 ) 0.05 Return(loss) on Average Equity 3.94 4.98 1.37 (0.90 ) 0.73 Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity 3.99 5.04 1.38 (0.91 ) 0.74 Efficiency Ratio 84.58 81.70 92.86 101.08 99.31 Yields / Costs (%) Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 5.17 5.13 5.16 5.03 4.92 Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities 3.42 3.69 3.86 3.82 3.55 Net Interest Margin 2.50 2.30 2.21 2.12 2.28 Capital Ratios (%) Equity / Assets 7.47 7.44 7.12 7.34 7.18 Tangible Equity / Assets 7.38 7.36 7.03 7.26 7.09 Tier I leverage ratio (a) 9.31 9.18 9.30 9.52 9.45 Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 13.68 13.67 13.81 13.63 13.60 Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 13.68 13.67 13.81 13.63 13.60 Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 14.93 14.92 15.06 14.88 14.85 Stock Valuation Book Value $ 6.89 $ 6.85 $ 6.74 $ 6.75 $ 6.83 Tangible Book Value $ 6.81 $ 6.77 $ 6.65 $ 6.67 $ 6.74 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,900 6,878 6,884 6,834 6,714 Asset Quality (%) ACL / Total Loans 0.91 0.90 0.90 0.89 0.89 Non Performing Loans / Total Loans 0.94 0.91 0.22 0.24 0.22 Non Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.84 0.81 0.19 0.21 0.22 (a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands