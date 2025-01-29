ICPHSO Announces 2025 Ross Koeser Achievement Award Recipient

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don Kornblet, ADK Information Services is the 2025 recipient of the ICPHSO Ross Koeser Achievement Award

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Laurel, NJ – January 29, 2025 – The International Consumer Product and Safety Organization (ICPHSO ) is pleased to announce that long-standing member Don Kornblet has been chosen as the recipient of the 2025 Ross Koeser Achievement Award.

This award, presented annually at ICPHSO's Annual Meeting and Training Symposium, honors an ICPHSO member for their exceptional contributions to the organization. Established in 2015 following the retirement of founding member and first Executive Director Ross Koeser, the award will be conferred upon Don Kornblet during the 2025 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium, scheduled for February 19, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Don Kornblet has dedicated over 40 years to enhancing consumer product safety on a global scale. He has significantly contributed to ICPHSO through his work with ADK Information Services and as the Product Safety Advisor to the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP). Since its inception in 2010, ADK has played a vital role in developing and delivering educational management programs focused on consumer product safety. The programs developed by ADK for the Supply Chain Center at Saint Louis University were recognized by the Dean of the University's Business School with a special commendation. ADK's efforts were also recognized nationally for offering university-level product safety management courses designed specifically for professionals in the consumer product safety sector, thereby equipping future safety leaders with essential tools for the safe design and distribution of consumer products.

Don has been an enthusiastic supporter and participant in ICPHSO conferences since their inception, sharing his expertise and advice with ICPHSO members and conference attendees. As an early pioneer in facilitating recall services through a toll-free number for consumers to report recalled products and provide fulfillment services for replacements, Don has made a profound impact on consumer safety by enabling efficient participation in recall programs and reducing risk for consumers.

Through his global advancements in product safety and active involvement with ICPHSO, we are honored to recognize Don Kornblet as the recipient of the 2025 Ross Koeser Achievement Award.

ICPHSO (International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization) is a global non-profit organization founded in 1993. It hosts three annual conferences that bring together key stakeholders in product safety, including global regulators, product designers, manufacturers, importers, retailers, consumer and parent advocates, legal professionals, consultants, standards organizations, testing laboratories, certification bodies, academia, health officials, media, and researchers. This collaborative approach enables the exchange of information, discussion on best practices, awareness of emerging risks and networking opportunities to advance product safety worldwide. More information can be found at .

