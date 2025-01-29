Launching FRIENDSHIP. DAO: A Revolutionary Global Music Ecosystem For Independent Artists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FRIENDSHIP. DAO has officially launched as a next-generation blockchain-based platform, transforming how independent artists and their supporters collaborate within the global ecosystem. By integrating cutting-edge blockchain with artist services, FRIENDSHIP. DAO creates a dynamic ecosystem that fosters creativity, collaboration, and transparency.

Empowering Artists Worldwide

FRIENDSHIP as a comprehensive music service for independent artists across the globe. The currently offers digital distribution services, enabling artists to share their music in over 180 countries. Beyond distribution, FRIENDSHIP. DAO actively supports artists by promoting their tracks on major music platforms and featuring them across various media outlets and social networks. Curators carefully select tracks to connect artists with listeners worldwide.

With the launch of FRIENDSHIP. DAO, the new platform introduces innovative features to further enhance the artistic journey:

* Dashboard: Access detailed statistics and insights about your music's performance.

* Points: Visualize returns on your creative activities.

* Offers: Collaborate with professionals across disciplines.

* Community: Connect with like-minded creators and supporters.

These features empower artists to launch support projects beyond traditional music sales or merchandise, enabling collaborations for album production, music videos, cover designs, and even post-release concerts or festivals.

Early Access and Upcoming Apps

FRIENDSHIP. DAO is now available for early access at , where users can begin exploring its groundbreaking features. In addition, iOS and Android apps will be released soon to make the platform even more accessible for artists and supporters worldwide.

Introduction video is here



SOURCE FRIENDSHIP. DAO

