Taking Microsoft Teams to the next level, Intermedia's addition of Contact Center to its existing Unified Communications integration unlocks a new standard for seamless collaboration and exceptional customer experiences - all within one powerful platform.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a global leader in AI-powered communications, today introduced the industry's first solution to fully embed unified communications (UC) and customer experience (CX) capabilities directly within the Microsoft Teams application. By adding Contact Center (CC) functionality to its previously launched Intermedia Unite® for Teams Advanced , Intermedia sets a new benchmark as the first provider to seamlessly unify both capabilities within the Teams environment, delivering a powerful communications and customer experience platform.

"Intermedia's approach to embedding both unified communications and contact center capabilities directly within Microsoft Teams is a significant step forward for the industry," said Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, CX Practice, Frost & Sullivan Research . "By enhancing a widely adopted platform with seamless integration, Intermedia not only boosts productivity for Teams users but also elevates the customer experience. This innovation allows businesses to simplify operations while leveraging the familiar Teams interface, making it easier to transform how employees and customers connect in today's evolving workplace."

Transforming Microsoft Teams with Fully Embedded Contact Center Capabilities

Building on Intermedia's previously released Unite for Teams Advanced, the addition of advanced CC capabilities now transforms Microsoft Teams into a comprehensive platform for both UC and CX. This enhancement enables businesses to manage voice, chat, SMS, and email interactions seamlessly within the Teams environment, while continuing to leverage Teams' native collaboration features such as meetings, team chats, and group discussions.

Key UC and CC features include:



Omnichannel Support: Handle customer interactions across voice, chat, SMS, and email-all from within the Teams environment.

Enterprise-Grade Calling Features : Manage calls with over 100 advanced features, including call queue management, hunt groups, call monitoring, whisper, barge-in, and voicemail transcription. SMS-enabled company numbers allow businesses to deflect inbound call volume and enhance customer engagement.

AI-Powered Tools: Leverage evolving sentiment analysis, real-time interaction summaries, and AI-powered evaluations to help supervisors and agents continuously improve customer interactions.

Global Connectivity and Continuity : Unlimited calling to 33 countries*, backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement, with the ability to switch to Intermedia's mobile or browser app during a Teams service disruption.

Streamlined Routing and Real-Time Queue Management : Ensure customer inquiries are efficiently directed to the right agents at the right time. Advanced Analytics and Dashboards : Provide actionable insights to supervisors for improving team performance and customer satisfaction.

"Our fully embedded UC and CC solution for Microsoft Teams now empowers businesses with a powerful combination of advanced communication and customer experience capabilities - all within the familiar Teams environment they already use every day," said Irina Shamkova, Chief Product Officer at Intermedia . "With the addition of Contact Center functionality, we're enabling businesses to elevate both employee productivity and customer engagement in a single, integrated platform."

Worry-Free Pricing and Reliability

Microsoft Teams Phone licenses are not required to use Intermedia's Teams integrations. Businesses only need a Microsoft 365 Business Basic (or higher) license, an Intermedia Unite for Teams Advanced license for UC capabilities, and an Intermedia Contact Center for Teams license for advanced customer experience functionality.

Intermedia has been a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for over 15 years, and Intermedia Contact Center is Certified for Microsoft Teams, all of which helps ensure that users can confidently and seamlessly access and utilize these innovative and intelligent CX features from anywhere.

Furthermore, Intermedia's solutions are backed by 99.999% uptime service level agreements and eight J.D. Power certifications for excellence in technical support, highlighting the company's dedication to reliability and customer satisfaction.

Award-Winning Communications

Intermedia's innovation and quality continue to be recognized with notable honors, including:



Named "Best Business Phone System for 2024" by U.S. News and World Report

Awarded "Best UCaaS Solution" for 2024 by Forbes Designated as "Leader" in Aragon Research's 2024 Globe Report for Intelligent Contact Centers for SMB

These achievements reflect Intermedia's ongoing commitment to helping businesses improve productivity, enhance collaboration, and elevate customer engagement, while maintaining outstanding standards of service.

For more information about Intermedia's unified communications and contact center solutions, visit .

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications solutions that help over 145,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support eight times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit .

