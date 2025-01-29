USIM Partners With IRIS.TV To Revolutionize CTV Advertising With AI-Powered Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The IRIS_ID & Content Data Marketplace Brings New Precision and Impact to USIM's CTV Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USIM, a leader in delivering forward-focused solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with IRIS, the leading content data marketplace for streaming media, to leverage its content identifier, the IRIS_ID, to enhance the creative and media impact of CTV campaigns. Through this collaboration, USIM's Programmatic Division, Quantum11, now offers even greater precision, and engagement in CTV campaigns, helping brands connect with audiences in impactful and measurable ways.

In a fragmented CTV landscape, reaching the right customer at the right moment has become increasingly challenging. USIM's partnership with IRISTV addresses this need by delivering next-level solutions transforming video-level data into actionable insights that drive full-funnel performance and ROAS.

More than 70 million videos from streaming apps, channels, and smart TVs such as LG, Vizio, Univision, and Xumo have IRIS_IDs and have been analyzed by the leading AI models to create standardized data for context, emotion, and brand suitability. IRIS partners with leading computer vision AI companies including 4D Advanced Contextual, Captify, Connected IQ, GumGum, Illuma, KERV, Mobian, Pixability, Reticle, Samba TV, Sightly, Silverpush, SpotRunner, and more. With access to "IRIS-enabled" inventory and data, USIM can reach CTV viewers with precision and scale.

"By leveraging IRIS, USIM's programmatic team can accurately target our clients' advertisements within emotionally aligned television content," said Dan Bealey, VP of Programmatic Media and Advanced TV at USIM. "[This] maximizes audience engagement, ensuring that clients' messages resonate deeply with consumers at the moment they are most engaged. As a result, USIM develops campaigns that deliver high-impact ad units with measurable outcomes on their programmatic connected TV buys."

Advanced video-level AI analysis for enhanced contextual and emotional targeting.

Greater transparency in CTV media quality and value.

Precision targeting to reach the right audience at optimal moments. Brand safety measures aligned with advertiser values.

"Our partnership with IRISTV is an enhanced offering for our clients looking to evolve how modern CTV media placement and creative are infused today," said Melissa Sierra, EVP of Media Integration at USIM. "With access to their marketplace of AI-driven technology, we're able to provide unprecedented visibility into the performance of CTV campaigns, ensuring that our advertisers not only reach their target audiences but do so in a contextually relevant and emotionally resonant way."

"IRIS and USIM are making it possible for advertisers to reach consumers when they are most likely to watch, remember, and convert," said Field Garthwaite, CEO of IRIS. "Tapping into consumer intent in streaming is possible with video-level data, and it's proven to increase reach, efficiency, and effectiveness of CTV campaigns. USIM's dedication to leveraging IRIS-enabledTM data has been an important signal to the market and is accelerating adoption of the IRIS_ID and our ability to scale our ecosystem of publishers, data partners, and ad platforms."

This collaboration empowers advertisers with data-driven insights that enhance the impact of their CTV investments, making it easier to achieve campaign goals in today's complex media environment. USIM and IRIS's combined expertise ensures that every impression matters, delivering both efficiency and effectiveness at scale.

About USIM

USIM is a forward-thinking media agency delivering innovative, data-driven strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Committed to impactful results, USIM combines industry expertise with technology to craft tailored media solutions that drive measurable outcomes. With a national footprint and a dedication to transparency, USIM partners with brands to create campaigns that resonate and drive success. For more information, visit .

About IRIS

IRIS, a Viant Technology company, is the only data platform built for video and CTV. We structure, connect, and activate the world's video-level data to create better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. Our content identifier, the IRIS_ID, enables our partners to build scalable advertising solutions for contextual and brand-suitability planning, targeting, and measurement. Learn more about the IRIS_ID and the IRIS-enabledTM ecosystem of premium publishers, data partners, and ad platforms at .

