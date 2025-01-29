Hornetsecurity Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Enabling Innovative, Adaptive Training In Cybersecurity Education And Its Market-Leading Position

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hornetsecurity continuously adapts to emerging trends and threats, positioning itself as a proactive, forward-looking leader that anticipates and addresses the evolving needs of the EMEA market.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the human risk management and, based on its findings, recognizes Hornetsecurity with the 2025 EMEA Company of the Year Award. The company's Human Risk Management (HRM) exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity education. It integrates an AI-powered Security Awareness Service that delivers continuous, automated training tailored to each user's behavior and risk profile. Through its innovative approach to training, Hornetsecurity addresses common HRM challenges, such as user fatigue and low engagement, by leveraging sophisticated phishing simulations and dynamic, on-demand micro-training sessions. The platform's continuous content adjustment, which is based on user performance, ensures that training remains relevant, targeted, and impactful. Hornetsecurity's HRM platform's adaptability, AI-driven innovation, and consistent delivery of high-quality training ensure organizations remain protected in an ever-changing digital threat landscape. Hornetsecurity's HRM solution delivers an outstanding customer experience at every stage of the journey, from the initial purchase experience to the long-term ownership experience.

Hornetsecurity directly addresses the often-unmet need for tailored, engaging cybersecurity education and demonstrates its commitment to implementing best-in-class practices that yield consistent, repeatable success. By continuously monitoring user behavior and adjusting training content accordingly, Hornetsecurity provides organizations with a clear, actionable metric to assess and enhance their human risk posture. The AI-driven user profiling engine adjusts the frequency, difficulty, and content of training to match each employee's unique needs, effectively reducing training fatigue and improving long-term learning outcomes. Hornetsecurity's ability to address unmet needs positions it as a visionary leader within the HRM landscape. By incorporating macro-level scenarios into its innovation strategy, such as increasing sophistication in phishing and social engineering tactics, Hornetsecurity has developed a robust, future-ready HRM solution that aligns closely with evolving cybersecurity megatrends. This foresight is critical in maintaining Hornetsecurity's leadership position in the EMEA region-a market increasingly demanding high-caliber, resilient cybersecurity solutions.

High levels of satisfaction

Claudio Stahnke, industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Hornetsecurity places customer satisfaction at the forefront of its approach. Organizations that implement Hornetsecurity's HRM solution report high levels of satisfaction thanks to its ease of use, minimal administrative requirements, and automated phishing simulation campaigns."

Hornetsecurity has established a strong brand reputation within the EMEA market. Customers perceive it as a trusted HRM provider and the company exhibits high brand loyalty due to the platform's reliability, ease of use, and positive impact on organizational cybersecurity. By delivering consistent, repeatable value across multiple dimensions of customer impact, Hornetsecurity has built a loyal client base that continues to grow as more organizations recognize the importance of human-centric cybersecurity solutions. Hornetsecurity's commitment to research and development further supports its growth and leadership position. By investing in dedicated R&D for adaptive training, Hornetsecurity continually refines its AI engine to detect, analyze, and respond to evolving threat landscapes. This emphasis on innovation ensures that Hornetsecurity's HRM solution remains at the forefront of cybersecurity education, providing users with relevant, effective training that evolves alongside the latest cyber threats.

A transformative approach to cybersecurity

"Hornetsecurity's Human Risk Management platform embodies a transformative approach to cybersecurity that addresses the unique challenges of human-centric vulnerabilities. Through its AI-driven, adaptive security awareness service, Hornetsecurity has revolutionized how organizations approach cybersecurity education," added Claudio. By providing continuous, tailored training that adapts to individual user behaviors, Hornetsecurity's HRM solution empowers organizations to build a resilient cybersecurity culture that mitigates human risk effectively and sustainably. Hornetsecurity earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 EMEA Company of the Year Recognition for its strong overall performance in the HRM industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organizations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 75,000 customers.

