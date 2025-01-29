Tom Barrow Company Celebrates 70 Years Of Excellence In HVAC Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company (TBCo), a leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeastern United States, is proud to announce the celebration of its 70th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1955 by Tom Barrow in Atlanta, the company has built a legacy of delivering innovative products and integrated services to clients across the region.

"Reaching 70 years is a significant milestone that speaks to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships," said Smith, president of Tom Barrow Company. "As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on delivering innovative HVAC solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute to the growth of the communities we serve. We're excited about the future and the opportunities ahead."

The company has steadily expanded its presence across the southeastern United States, with key branch openings over the years:



Jacksonville, Florida (1965)



Orlando, Florida (1981)



Tampa, Florida (1983)



Nashville, Tennessee (1987)



Memphis, Tennessee (1989)



Savannah, Georgia (1995)



Ft. Myers, Florida (1996)

Pensacola, Florida (2007)

In 2016, the company completed the acquisition of Environmental Products, expanding TBCo's footprint into Birmingham, Alabama. The acquisition of Dynatherm Resources was completed in 2017 to augment the company's footprint in Orlando and Tampa, Florida, and in 2022, the company completed the acquisition of CMH Solutions and Green Building Innovations, which added a branch in Southeast Florida.

Each of the company's 11 locations represents a commitment to serving the growing needs of customers and reinforcing the company's mission to provide quality services and products across the region.

In June 2023, Ardian, a leading global investment firm, acquired a significant stake in Tom Barrow Company, providing the company with additional resources to support its growth and expansion initiatives.

As part of its milestone 70th-anniversary celebrations, Tom Barrow Company will embark on a year-long series of events and initiatives, showcasing its storied legacy and unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and leadership in the HVAC industry.

About Tom Barrow Company

Tom Barrow Company is a leading HVAC solutions provider in the Southeast, known for unmatched expertise and collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals. Representing top manufacturers, their sales engineers partner with mechanical engineers, architects, contractors, and building owners to deliver innovative HVAC solutions for new construction and retrofits.

