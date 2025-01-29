Wanderlost No More: Skyscanner Reveals Brain Hacks & Cheapest Destinations To Overcome Vacation Planning Anxiety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Americans are spending nearly the same amount of time committing to plans as they are to a partner – most Americans taking one to several months to select a destination and partner

While Skyscanner can't choose your partner, they can offer travel planning hacks and are revealing the most budget-friendly destinations for 2025

Fifty-one percent of Americans will be making travel decisions in January that they find overwhelming Americans are striving for perfection in their vacations, so much so that one-third are letting the fear of making a less-than-perfect destination choice prevent them from booking travel

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January is peak travel decision making season, a time for dreaming of exciting escapes and new adventures to reignite the wonder in our lives. Yet for 51% of Americans, this period is marked by a frustrating sense of overwhelm. So much so that Americans are spending the same amount of time (about one to three months) deciding to commit to their travel plans as they are to a potential partner.

Skyscanner , the world's leading travel marketplace, today is releasing findings on a modern travel woe they have identified as "Wanderlost" – that paralyzing feeling of being lost in a sea of choices, the pursuit of perfection, and the fear of the unknown.

New global research conducted by Skyscanner across multiple countries reveals the extent of this phenomenon. A staggering 60% of travelers admit to feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of planning the "perfect" trip, with 68% taking a few months or less to commit to a vacation in comparison to 56% taking a few months or less to commit to a partner! While cost is a major factor stalling life decisions for both men and women, the survey shows women are more impacted than men when it comes to overthinking and the fear of the unknown, making major life decisions harder. This indecision for all often leads to inaction, with 30% previously abandoning travel plans in 2024 altogether due to overthinking.

"'Wanderlost' is a state of indecision during travel planning that can be understood through neuroscience," says Dr. Faye Begeti, neurology doctor and neuroscientist. "Based on neuroscience insights, difficulty making decisions is a key sign of mental fatigue. The executive brain, located in the prefrontal cortex just behind our forehead, governs decision-making, complex thinking, and planning. Research shows that sustained mental effort-like a full day of work-reduces blood flow in this region, leading to an accumulation of glutamate, a neurotransmitter that contributes to mental fatigue. This is when our brain enters "low power mode," conserving energy by avoiding tasks that require mental cognitive effort and opting for passive activities, like scrolling through our phones or watching TV. This applies to planning a holiday which can also feel daunting, requiring significant focus and effort, which making it harder to break free from decision fatigue and leading to indecision. Instead of feeling inspired by the idea of travel, the usual excitement of "wanderlust" turns into a state of "wanderlost." I'm glad to be consulted by Skyscanner and help travellers overcome this challenge."

Skyscanner is determined to banish "Wanderlost" and empower travelers to take flight in 2025. Developed in consultation with Dr. Begeti, it is providing five neuroscience-backed exercises to help travelers streamline their choices, beat overthinking, and make more rewarding travel decisions:

5 Brain Hacks for Stress-Free Travel Planning (in consultation with Dr. Begeti):

Decision fatigue can overwhelm your brain, making even simple choices feel exhausting. Narrowing down your options is key.Tackle the big decisions - like selecting flights or accommodations - when your mental energy is highest. For less important choices, adopt a "good enough" approach. If a choice meets your criteria, select it and move on to avoid overthinking and decision fatigue.Choose a vacation that aligns with your mental state. If you're feeling mentally overloaded, opt for a nature-focused retreat to reduce sensory input and recharge. If you're under-stimulated, consider a city break or an adventure vacation for a burst of novelty and excitement.Our brain thrives on anticipation, making the build-up to a vacation feel as exciting as the trip itself so use it to your advantage. Bookmark your dream destinations in a saved list and revisit them as you refine your plans, making the planning a less stressful and more exciting experience.As we get older, time can feel like it's moving faster, often because we get stuck in familiar routines. Overcome the status quo bias that keeps you locked into these patterns. Try stepping out of your comfort zone when planning your holiday and explore unexpected destinations; this can lead to more memorable experiences.

When it comes to planning hacks for getting the best deal Skyscanner's Global Travel Trends Expert, Laura Lindsay says, "Planning your next adventure doesn't have to be a daunting task, "Tools like "Cheapest Month" and "Explore Everywhere" empower travelers to discover the best deals and explore new destinations with ease, taking the guesswork out of planning. We want to make 2025 the year travel dreams finally take off."

Skyscanner has compiled a definitive list of the most budget-friendly destinations for 2025, helping travelers make informed decisions without breaking the bank.

Cheapest Destinations from the U.S. for 2025:

Charlotte, NC - $95Aguadilla, Puerto Rico - $122Denver, CO - $158Kailua-Kona, HI - $172Phoenix, AZ - $206Valparaiso, Chile - $212San Diego, CA - $270Calgary, Canada - $271Madeira, Portugal - $273Marsh Harbour, Bahamas - $295

Download the Skyscanner app to explore all the helpful features and tools to overcome "Wanderlost". Research conducted by OnePoll surveying in November 2024 of 2,000 people across the U.S.

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading global travel search site and app used by over 100 million people monthly. Skyscanner's mission is to inspire and empower travelers to plan and book their journeys with confidence, offering a seamless travel experience from start to finish.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Skyscanner

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED