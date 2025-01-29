Kraneshares Confirms New Caps Of 20% And 40% For KWEB Buffer Strategies KPRO & KBUF, Respectively

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) announced new Caps, Buffer periods, and name changes for the KPRO and KBUF 100% and 90% Buffer ETFs. KPRO is now the KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome January 2027 (Ticker: KPRO) , formerly Defined Outcome January 2026, and KBUF is now the KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome January 2027 ETF (Ticker: KBUF) , also formerly Defined Outcome January 2026.

These ETFs are designed to provide investors with the opportunity over a limited period (the“Outcome Period”) to benefit up to a certain extent (the“Cap”) from increases in the total return of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (Ticker: KWEB) with a defined level of protection (the“Buffer”). The current Outcome Period for the Funds is from January 27, 2025 to January 22, 2027.

The new performance Cap for KPRO over the Outcome Period will be 20.01% and the new Cap for KBUF will be 40.01%. The new Caps stem from a decision earlier this month to extend the Outcome Period for both Funds due to strong China Internet momentum.

The Funds will retain the same buffers of 100% and 90%, respectively, based on KWEB's price on January 25, 2025.

“KWEB has exceeded performance expectations since KPRO and KBUF were launched in February 2024,” said Jonathan Shelon, KraneShares COO.“We believe that resetting the downside protection and increasing the upside potential by extending the outcome period, is a benefit to existing and new investors. We are extremely pleased with the results of these strategies and are excited to introduce these enhancements.”

KPRO and KBUF have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. The caps and buffers mentioned above do not reflect the effect of fees and assume the Funds are held from launch to the end of the outcome period (2 years). For more information regarding whether an investment in the Funds is right for you, please read each Fund's prospectus, including "Investor Suitability Considerations.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: , and . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any of the Funds will achieve their stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

A-Shares are issued by companies in mainland China and traded on local exchanges. They are available to domestic and certain foreign investors, including QFIs and those participating in Stock Connect Programs like Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong. Foreign investments in A-Shares face various regulations and restrictions, including limits on asset repatriation. A-Shares may experience frequent trading halts and illiquidity, which can lead to volatility in the Funds' share prices and increased trading halt risks. The Chinese economy is an emerging market, vulnerable to domestic and regional economic and political changes, often showing more volatility than developed markets. Companies face risks from potential government interventions, and the export-driven economy is sensitive to downturns in key trading partners, impacting the Funds. U.S.-China tensions raise concerns over tariffs and trade restrictions, which could harm China's exports and the Funds. China's regulatory standards are less stringent than in the U.S., resulting in limited information about issuers. Tax laws are unclear and subject to change, potentially impacting the Funds and leading to unexpected liabilities for foreign investors. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect on domestic currency values.

KPRO and KBUF have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. An investment in any of the Funds may not be appropriate for investors who do not intend to hold Fund shares for the entire Outcome Period. In the event an investor purchases shares after the beginning of the Outcome Period or sells shares prior to the end of the Outcome Period, the returns realized by the investor may not match those that the Funds seek to provide. The Funds may not fully protect against KWEB losses if their share prices drop during the Outcome Period. Buying or selling shares during this time may affect the Buffer's availability. Even if KWEB's value rises, the Buffer won't guard against any subsequent decrease.

A new Cap is set at the start of each Outcome Period and depends on current market conditions. Therefore, the Cap may change between Outcome Periods and is unlikely to stay constant. Investors should keep track of Cap changes for each Outcome Period, details of which will be provided according to the process outlined in each Fund's prospectus. The Funds aim to provide returns subject to a Cap, but there is no guarantee of success. If any Fund's gains exceed the Cap, that Fund won't appreciate beyond the Cap and will underperform. Due to the Cap, the Funds may significantly underperform KWEB. Buying shares after the Outcome Period starts may limit gains, exposing investors to potential losses. Selling shares before the Outcome Period ends may result in underperformance.

The Funds may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Funds' gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset's market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Funds are subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Funds to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative. KPRO and KBUF will use FLEX options from the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). There's a risk of the OCC failing to meet its obligations. The Funds may face challenges in less liquid FLEX options markets and have difficulty closing positions at desired times and prices. If the unlikely event the OCC becomes insolvent, the Funds could suffer losses. Failure by market participants to enter into FLEX options transactions that reflect market value could result in losses. Some FLEX options may expire worthless. The value of these options is associated with KWEB and influenced by factors such as market fluctuations and time until expiration.

KPRO and KBUF are new and do not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If the Funds do not grow in size, they will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for their shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Funds' assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Funds are subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. KWEB, KPRO and KBUF are non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.



Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

