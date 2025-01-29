Netcoins Canada Provides Q4 2024 Financial Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets (“ BIGG ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to provide Netcoins Canadian operations unaudited fourth-quarter guidance for the period ended December 31, 2024. All financial references are in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted.

Q4 2024 Financial Guidance



Netcoins 2024 trading volume was approximately $672 million, roughly 2.3 times 2023's trading volume of $288 million, marking a 133% increase YoY

Total Q4 2024 trading and staking revenue is expected to be $3.66 million, setting a new quarterly record for Netcoins, and marking an increase of 125% over Q3 2024 revenues of $1.6 million. Gross margin remained consistent at 1.31% (Q3 2024 - 1.32%)

Net Income was approximately $6.7 million, including unrealized gains on digital asset inventory due to price appreciation and foreign exchange gains. Operating expenses were roughly $1.9 million

Netcoins cash and digital assets are valued at approximately $16.2 million as of December 31, 2024 (2023 - $7.9 million), an increase of 105% from the prior year

Netcoins holds $207 million of Assets under Custody (AUC) as of December 31, 2024 (2023 - $87.4 million), an increase of approximately 136% from the prior year Netcoins completed SOC 2 Type 1 certification during Q4 2024

“In 2024, Netcoins had over 66,000 unique users active on the platform, which shows significant growth”, said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews.“In addition to this milestone customer activity, we have seen tremendous year-over-year volume growth, with Q4 2024 expected to be a record revenue quarter for Netcoins.”

“Our team continues to build quality products and services for our clients, evidenced by the launch of 8 new assets to kick off 2025, and we look forward to re-launching our Web Trading platform at the end of March”, remarked Mr. Matthews.

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized or, in the case of annual results, audited. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the audit of such financial statements and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of BIGG's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review by BIGG's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

BIGG anticipates filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and related management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR+ in late April 2025.

