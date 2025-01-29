Alico, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, February 12, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 after close.

The Company will host a call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-4849 in the United States and 1-203-518-9848 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO.

A telephone replay will be available on Thursday, February 13, 2025, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through February 27, 2025. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 11158103.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will cease operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida's agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq:“ALCO”) at .

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

...

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

...